Out of the past: April 26

Twenty-three of the 31 people who are interested in being a Cape Girardeau Board of Education member appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission yesterday to interview for the job; after more than five hours of talks, the commissioners decided their job had become much more difficult because of the high quality of people seeking the three posts.
Sarah J. Long, a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, educator and former Southeast Missouri State University student, is sworn in as a new Southeast regent; Long was appointed by Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan to serve a six-year term on the Board of Regents.
Mr. and Mrs. James Garner and Don Greenwood Jr., judge a banner contest sponsored by the Christian Arts Council at the Craftsman Building; the banners will be on display in the Craftsman Building until May 10.
The Monarchs Gospel Quartet sings at the morning worship service at First Assembly of God Church; the quartet is made up of two married couples; they have studied voice with W.W. Combs of Dallas, Texas, and have sung with such groups as the Blackwood Brothers, Rambos and the Statesmen.
Accelerating its rate of fall, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau drops four-tenths of a foot in 24 hours to a stage of 37.3 feet at 8 a.m.; the fall takes virtually all of the water off the Main-Independence Street intersection, and by tomorrow much of the water will be off the section of Main Street south of Independence.
Cpl. George Hooker of Illmo was killed in action in Germany on April 3, according to a message received from the War Department by his wife, Bonnie Hooker.
For the first time in months, despite the acute paper shortage, The Southeast Missourian newspaper is reduced to six pages; this reduction was made necessary by the failure of one auxiliary machine for the new press to arrive; a machine known as a "scorcher," used for drying the matrix after it is made from the type page, was shipped from the factory April 1, but the strike of Frisco switchmen has prevent it from arriving here.
The Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court starts its April term in the morning, after some time spent in seating a jury; many farmers ask to be relieved from jury duty owing to urgent need for their presence on the farm, due to the belated farming conditions.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
