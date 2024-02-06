Out of the past: April 26

1994

The late Sue Lusk is honored for her service to Cape Girardeau and Mid America Teen Challenge, exactly one year after her death; she is one of four winners of the 1994 United Way Cybertel Volunteer award; the others are Nicole Wadlington, Dorothy Ressel and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10495 at Jackson.

Union Electric doesn't have to look very far to find the source of a power failure that darkens homes and businesses in some areas of Cape Girardeau in the morning; a wire of a high-voltage feeder line fails around 8:45 a.m. in front of the Union Electric Service Center at 45 S. Minnesota Ave.

1969

SIKESTON, Mo. -- No new incidents were reported yesterday in Sikeston, where merchants, firemen, police and residents spent an uneasy night; the city took measures to defend itself against the outbreak of fires and vandalism that has struck Sikeston in recent days; the feeling is strong here someone is attempting to split the city's black and white populations.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- A McClure, Illinois, woman was shot in the leg early yesterday afternoon when grappling for a pistol with an unidentified intruder who attempted to hold up the Colony Club here; the woman, who cleans up the premises, wasn't seriously injured.