Out of the past: April 26

1942

A constant and welcome companion of Cape Girardeau postmen is Sport, a dog not long on breeding but a whale of a sensible canine; the dog is owned by a family in the 700 block of Broadway, but for some reason Sport feels it's his duty to convoy a postman every day on his appointed rounds; the dog usually accompanies Truman E. Gladish.

The Steamer Golden Eagle stops briefly at Cape Girardeau early in the day on the first of its regular summer cruises down the Mississippi River. Capt. William H. "Buck" Leyhe, veteran river skipper, says Eagle Packet Co. expects to have one of its best seasons in many years, in that many people are planning river trips to save tires.

1917

Scout commissioner Wilson C. Bain announces a meeting will be called within the next few days to organize two troops of Boy Scouts in Cape Girardeau. Since an article appeared in The Republican newspaper several days ago about re-organization efforts, dozens of boys have visited his office and home to enlist; in fact, most all of Bain's time has been taken up with the boys.

It takes three judges until 6:30 p.m. to finish the count of new membership turned in by the two Cape Girardeau Commercial Club committees. By the count, it is found Sam Sherman's committee had secured 152 1/2 members and W.H. Stubblefield's committee had gotten 223 1/2; these, added to those already secured, made the total membership exceed 700, assuring a revenue of more than $8,000 a year for three years.

-- Sharon K. Sanders