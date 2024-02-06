Out of the past: April 26

The youth of Centenary United Methodist Church lead the congregation in worship; the message is given by David Kinder and Tarina Kang, and liturgists are Becky Domazlicky, Ashley Hall, Elizabeth Otto and Matt Whitten.
Southeast Missouri State University hosted the 13th annual Region 9 Special Olympics at the Abe Stuber Track and Field Complex yesterday; more than 300 Special Olympic athletes competed.
The Federal Aviation Agency is resurveying itinerant air traffic at the municipal airport to determine if it meets the criterion for a control tower; the FAA representative begins counting traffic at 7 a.m. and will continue on a 24-hour basis for one week, concluding next Wednesday morning.
Joe W. Dye of Sikeston, Missouri, owner of the Dye Seed Service at Morehouse, Missouri, and a former State College student, is named by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes to the State College Board of Regents; he succeeds Herschel Bess of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
A constant and welcome companion of Cape Girardeau postmen is Sport, a dog not long on breeding but a whale of a sensible canine; the dog is owned by a family in the 700 block of Broadway, but for some reason Sport feels it's his duty to convoy a postman every day on his appointed rounds; the dog usually accompanies Truman E. Gladish.
The Steamer Golden Eagle stops briefly at Cape Girardeau early in the day on the first of its regular summer cruises down the Mississippi River. Capt. William H. "Buck" Leyhe, veteran river skipper, says Eagle Packet Co. expects to have one of its best seasons in many years, in that many people are planning river trips to save tires.
Scout commissioner Wilson C. Bain announces a meeting will be called within the next few days to organize two troops of Boy Scouts in Cape Girardeau. Since an article appeared in The Republican newspaper several days ago about re-organization efforts, dozens of boys have visited his office and home to enlist; in fact, most all of Bain's time has been taken up with the boys.
It takes three judges until 6:30 p.m. to finish the count of new membership turned in by the two Cape Girardeau Commercial Club committees. By the count, it is found Sam Sherman's committee had secured 152 1/2 members and W.H. Stubblefield's committee had gotten 223 1/2; these, added to those already secured, made the total membership exceed 700, assuring a revenue of more than $8,000 a year for three years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.