Out of the past: April 25

1949

​

Delivery of merchandise to Cape Girardeau’s two Kroger stores has been halted by a strike of approximately 90 truck drivers and warehouse men at the Carbondale, Illinois, branch of the company that supplies retail outlets throughout this area; Truman Bennett, manager of the Kroger supermarket, says stores here will remain in operation until the branch office notifies them otherwise; drivers and warehouse men walked off the job late Thursday, when one of the drivers refused to take out a truck equipped with a tachograph, a mechanical device that keeps a permanent record of the vehicle’s stops and speed.

The work of remodeling the old Park Theater building into an auditorium and into classrooms for services of the Salvation Army commences with Samuel E. Bass as contractor on a bid of $6,000; the contract calls for only a part of the ultimate work to be done now on the structure.

1924

​

Pioneer days, when mail from Cape Girardeau to New Madrid — the two important trading points in this section of the state — was carried on horseback, is recalled in the death of J.K.P. Chewning at Blodgett; he was one of the first men to carry the mail from Cape Girardeau to New Madrid through trackless swamps and mere paths that penetrated a wilderness; Chewning was 83 years old, had been married six times and is survived by his last wife, to whom he had been married 26 years; he is also survived by two children by the last marriage, one by the first and another by the third.

Flying high and displaying a faint light, one of the racing balloons, which took off from Kelly Field at San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon, passed over Cape Girardeau at 11:10 last night; the huge balloon was sighted over the Mississippi River at a point near St. Vincent’s College and was visible only a few minutes; the race will end in Minnesota.

