Out of the past: April 25

1998

The Evening Optimist Club has donated two sets of bleachers at Capaha Park for the youth league baseball fields in memory of long-time Optimist George Jenkins, who died last year.

Fifteen Southeast Missouri domestic violence shelter representatives heard a presentation about the newly formed Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence during a meeting Friday at the Safe House for Women; Tammy Gwaltney, president of SEMO-NASV, made the presentation to members of the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic Violence who were in town for a regional meeting; the MCADV is a state organization whose goal is to relay information and resources regarding domestic and sexual-violence issues.

1973

The situation at Kaskaskia Island and Miller City, both in Illinois, is extremely critical, says the Army Corps of Engineers, as rising Mississippi River floodwaters continue to gnaw at soggy, wave-beaten levees that protect thousands of acres of rich farmland; all of Kaskaskia Island has been evacuated, as has most of the area south of the private Miller City levee in Alexander County, Illinois; farther south, all 5,000 acres of Big Island below the flood-bound community of Commerce, Missouri, is inundated, mostly by backwater; the private Big Island levee at the north end of the island is rapidly deteriorating.

Unless a substantial increase in benefits can be generated or considerable decrease in costs can be achieved, no further consideration will be given to provide a small boat and commercial harbor on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau at this time; this is the recommendation of a feasibility study made by the Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District.