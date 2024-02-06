Out of the past: April 25

The Evening Optimist Club has donated two sets of bleachers at Capaha Park for the youth league baseball fields in memory of long-time Optimist George Jenkins, who died last year.
Fifteen Southeast Missouri domestic violence shelter representatives heard a presentation about the newly formed Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence during a meeting Friday at the Safe House for Women; Tammy Gwaltney, president of SEMO-NASV, made the presentation to members of the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic Violence who were in town for a regional meeting; the MCADV is a state organization whose goal is to relay information and resources regarding domestic and sexual-violence issues.
The situation at Kaskaskia Island and Miller City, both in Illinois, is extremely critical, says the Army Corps of Engineers, as rising Mississippi River floodwaters continue to gnaw at soggy, wave-beaten levees that protect thousands of acres of rich farmland; all of Kaskaskia Island has been evacuated, as has most of the area south of the private Miller City levee in Alexander County, Illinois; farther south, all 5,000 acres of Big Island below the flood-bound community of Commerce, Missouri, is inundated, mostly by backwater; the private Big Island levee at the north end of the island is rapidly deteriorating.
Unless a substantial increase in benefits can be generated or considerable decrease in costs can be achieved, no further consideration will be given to provide a small boat and commercial harbor on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau at this time; this is the recommendation of a feasibility study made by the Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District.
In an exchange of pulpits, the Rev. W. Murray Kenney of St. Louis delivers the sermon in the morning at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau, while the rector, the Rev. Bayard Clark, preaches at Kenney's church, St. Mark's.
Articles of incorporation and a request for granting a pro forma decree of incorporation have been filed in Common Pleas Court by a group of Cape Girardeau osteopaths under the name of the Cape Osteopathic Hospital Association; the articles state the purpose of the organization to be acquisition of an osteopathic hospital; signers were Drs. M. Marguerite Fuller, R.M. Stevenson, P.A. McGuerty, W.A. Thompson, C.W. Kinsey and George W. Ringland; the group recently contracted to buy from J. Mott Douglas a brick residence at 105 S. Spanish St., for conversion into a 20-bed hospital.
A fight to the finish between the Missouri Public Utilities Co. and the Dunnegan Construction Co., installing the West End sewer, to determine the rights of the former company in Cape Girardeau, is forecast as attempts at an agreement between the two failed; the construction company, acting on advice of its lawyers, today continues work installing the sewer pipe without regard to the utilities' property, attorneys for the latter declare; the utilities company is fighting Dunnegan's practice of cutting the water mains in the sewer installation areas, and then not repairing them.
Work on the new Methodist church at Delta is progressing rapidly following the dedication service Monday, when the corner stone was formally laid; the service was in charge of the Rev. J.M. Bradley, until recently presiding elder of the Cape Girardeau Methodist Church District, assisted by the local pastor, the Rev. J.H. Mills.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.