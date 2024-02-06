Out of the past: April 25

1997

By mid-morning Thursday, 11 houses purchased by the city as part of the flood-buyout program were no more; since Wednesday, three track homes owned by Nip Kelley Equipment Co. knocked down the 11 houses that sat in South Cape Girardeau; another 21 houses that encompass the first phase of demolition are also slated to be destroyed in the next 45 days; the entire program involves demolition of 63 structures purchased by the city in flood-prone areas along the Mississippi River.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission is considering asking the City of Cape Girardeau to annex the remainder of the county's North Park; in addition to easing expansion of city services into the park, county commissioners hope annexation might make a future Missouri Department of Conservation nature center possible.

1972

Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of Southeast Missouri State University, takes exception to a state audit report released yesterday; he rebutted several recommendations made by State Auditor Christopher "Kit" Bond, who questioned the college's operation of a 90-acre dairy and poultry farm; Bond said the college could purchase milk for the dormitories at the same price from local dairies, arrange for a visitation program for the "relatively few students" enrolled in agricultural programs and use the farmland more effectively; Bond even suggested using the farm as the site for the new student union, a recommendation Scully called "ridiculous."

With today being the deadline for filing, two new candidates are seeking election to county offices; Mrs. W.A. Ownbey of Cape Girardeau files for public administrator on the Republican ticket; the incumbent county surveyor, Carl M. Friese of Cape Girardeau, files for reelection; he is also a Republican.