Out of the past: April 25

Rush H. Limbaugh's stature in Cape Girardeau could land his likeness in a statue, although his son, a federal judge, doesn't embrace the idea; Limbaugh, one of the city's favorite sons, was the nation's oldest practicing lawyer when he died at his home here April 8 at the age of 104; State Rep. Mary Kasten hopes to raise private funds to erect a life-size statue of Limbaugh; she has suggested that the statue be put in Common Pleas Courthouse Park.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The body of a missing turkey hunter who was swept away by high water early Monday in Perry County was found just after noon yesterday; the body of Dusty Wampler, 31, of Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, was found about three miles downstream from where he had disappeared.
Little Donna Jo Rendleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Rendleman Jr., of Painton, Missouri, will long remember today; as the 19-month-old lass grows through the years, she will also watch her tree grow -- the flowering dogwood she is presented in the afternoon when named queen of the annual Dogwood Tour along Cape Rock Drive to Trial of Tears State Park; more than 3,000 persons participated in the tour co-sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce.
Three leaders in Missouri Masonry -- 8th District Rep. Richard Ichord of Houston; William Chapman of St. Louis, grand master of the lodge in Missouri, and Thomas J. Davis Jr., of Piedmont, deputy grand master -- gather with approximately 500 area Masons and their families at State College auditorium to observe the 150th year of Masonry in the state; guest speaker is Ichord.
Aimed a more benefits from large and small woodlots on local farms, a new farm forestry project has been set up in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties by the Missouri Conservation Commission; farm forester Richard Holekamp will assist farmers and woodland owners in the management of their forest lands and in marketing and utilization of forest corps.
The schedule for the 1946 season of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Baseball League has been completed by commissioner Barney Oldfield; the opening date will be May 12, when a doubleheader will be played, with the Johnston Cleaners meeting Conoco and the Jaycees playing the Kiwanis.
A daring escape attempt from the county jail in Jackson is thwarted by a woman -- Mrs. William Browning, wife of the sheriff; but for her timely discovery, Luther Little, charged with the murder of Patrolman Willis Martin; Lonnie Tompaw, confessed robber, and George Allen, being held on a forgery charge, would have walked from the jail to freedom; the escape was to have been made by removing a window sash from its place in the west wall of the jail; aroused by their noises, Browning discovers their plot and notifies her husband.
W.R. Cadmus of Chicago, who has installed the new clock in the dome of the county courthouse in Jackson, worked overtime to have the machine going before today's opening of the circuit court; Saturday night, the ancient bell began to toll off the hours as it has done before, and the new clock appears to be in fine working order.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.