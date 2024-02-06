Out of the past: April 25

1996

Rush H. Limbaugh's stature in Cape Girardeau could land his likeness in a statue, although his son, a federal judge, doesn't embrace the idea; Limbaugh, one of the city's favorite sons, was the nation's oldest practicing lawyer when he died at his home here April 8 at the age of 104; State Rep. Mary Kasten hopes to raise private funds to erect a life-size statue of Limbaugh; she has suggested that the statue be put in Common Pleas Courthouse Park.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The body of a missing turkey hunter who was swept away by high water early Monday in Perry County was found just after noon yesterday; the body of Dusty Wampler, 31, of Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, was found about three miles downstream from where he had disappeared.

1971

Little Donna Jo Rendleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Rendleman Jr., of Painton, Missouri, will long remember today; as the 19-month-old lass grows through the years, she will also watch her tree grow -- the flowering dogwood she is presented in the afternoon when named queen of the annual Dogwood Tour along Cape Rock Drive to Trial of Tears State Park; more than 3,000 persons participated in the tour co-sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce.

Three leaders in Missouri Masonry -- 8th District Rep. Richard Ichord of Houston; William Chapman of St. Louis, grand master of the lodge in Missouri, and Thomas J. Davis Jr., of Piedmont, deputy grand master -- gather with approximately 500 area Masons and their families at State College auditorium to observe the 150th year of Masonry in the state; guest speaker is Ichord.