Out of the past: April 25

The field of candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education widened to 31; four additional names were released Monday: Harry Rediger, Howard Tooke, Cleo Mabrey and Jim Limbaugh; the four had asked that their names not be made public prior to the selection; but County Commissioner Joe Gambill contacted each man, telling him to "get in or get out" of the selection process, and all four opted to stay in.
In a show of support for the victims of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City recently, blue ribbons have made their appearance at some Broadway businesses in Cape Girardeau; in the worst terrorist act in U.S. history, at least 79 are dead and about 150 are unaccounted for.
A project which for several years has been tossed about in the minds of many Cape Girardeau businessmen has, for the first time, been put onto a drawing board; The Missourian publishes a drawing of a proposed Main Street Shopping Mall, designed by Thomas E. Phillips and Associates of Cape Girardeau; the towering, sleek design of the mall, which would stretch the entire length of Main Street from Broadway to Independence, would add a new look to the downtown shopping district.
Today marks a week that field work in the region has been at a standstill because of rain; farmers are hoping for a few warm days and sunshine that will dry the fields and allow them to plant.
With approximately 7,000 pounds of clothing on hand, another clothing collection is held in Cape Girardeau to aid the people of war-ravaged countries; the fourth and final collection will be held Friday.
Joseph H. Quatmann Jr., manager of the Superior Electric Products Corp. plant here, has received a notice the company has been authorized to manufacture 22,357 electric irons; however, the quota does Superior no good, since it doesn't have the materials necessary for making the irons; at present, the only thing being made in the local plant is a small metal disk, called a "washpan," for the Navy.
The Rev. W.L. Halberstadt returned at noon yesterday from Fayette, Missouri, where he has been on business; Halberstadt, who is pastor of Centenary Methodist Church here, has accepted the position of head of Howard-Payne College in Fayette.
The Baptist Church members of Cape Girardeau will build a new house of worship; plans for raising $40,000 by subscription are reported on by a committee appointed last week; the congregation accepts and adopts the report, and building and finance committees are appointed; it is probable that a new site will be bought, and that the new building won't be constructed on the old lot at Spanish Street and Broadway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
