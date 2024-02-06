Out of the past: April 25

1995

The field of candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education widened to 31; four additional names were released Monday: Harry Rediger, Howard Tooke, Cleo Mabrey and Jim Limbaugh; the four had asked that their names not be made public prior to the selection; but County Commissioner Joe Gambill contacted each man, telling him to "get in or get out" of the selection process, and all four opted to stay in.

In a show of support for the victims of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City recently, blue ribbons have made their appearance at some Broadway businesses in Cape Girardeau; in the worst terrorist act in U.S. history, at least 79 are dead and about 150 are unaccounted for.

1970

A project which for several years has been tossed about in the minds of many Cape Girardeau businessmen has, for the first time, been put onto a drawing board; The Missourian publishes a drawing of a proposed Main Street Shopping Mall, designed by Thomas E. Phillips and Associates of Cape Girardeau; the towering, sleek design of the mall, which would stretch the entire length of Main Street from Broadway to Independence, would add a new look to the downtown shopping district.

Today marks a week that field work in the region has been at a standstill because of rain; farmers are hoping for a few warm days and sunshine that will dry the fields and allow them to plant.