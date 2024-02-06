Out of the past: April 25

1994

After a long weekend of weighing proposals from two companies interested in developing a riverboat gambling operation in Scott City, its city council gives the nod to Lady Luck Gaming Corp.; Gary Heisel, project coordinator for the company, says it will move promptly to apply for a license from the state gaming commission.

An overtaxed, understaffed assistant U.S. attorney's office in Cape Girardeau will finally get a reprieve, courtesy of the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force; the Cape Girardeau satellite office has acquired Curtis Poore, a local attorney, to handle primarily drug and weapons cases coming through the office.

1969

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Early-morning fires break out within a one-hour and 15-minute period, destroying three Sikeston businesses; authorities are seeking a vandal who had written a fire threat; destroyed are Jean's Photography Studio, Pyramid Roofing Co.'s warehouse and Heckemeyer Auction's barn; a major fire yesterday morning destroyed the Sikeston Auction Barn.

The Saint Francis Hospital Board of Trustees announces the purchase of another 22 acres of land adjoining the existing hospital tract at Mount Auburn and Gordonville roads; it was purchased from A.O. Spalding, but the sale price isn't disclosed; the hospital now owns 43 acres at that site.