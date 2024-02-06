Out of the past: April 25

1992

More than 20 artists and crafters demonstrate their skills at Black Forest Village, north of Cape Girardeau, as part of the second annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive. Sizable crowds are reported at a number of sites along the 131-mile tour despite mostly cloudy skies and drizzle.

Despite the chilly, damp weather, more than 500 people turn out to help beautify the Cape Girardeau city parks during Friends of the Park Day. Most of the activity is centered at Capaha Park, where flowers are planted, playground equipment painted, leaves raked and litter picked up.

1967

With about $375,000 of the $1 million for a new Saint Francis Hospital yet to be raised, workers are preparing to take the fund drive directly to the people of the hospital service area. The general-gifts division will hold its kickoff dinner May 2 at the Arena Building.

Officers were elected, members named to the board of directors and committees appointed when the not-for-profit Cape Girardeau Community Sheltered Workshop Inc. held its organizational meeting last night. The group was incorporated for the establishment and administration of an extended-employment sheltered workshop here.