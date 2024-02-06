Out of the past: April 24

1999

A tax protest filed this week could pose a financial problem for Cape Girardeau, says Mayor Al Spradling III; Cape Girardeau businessmen Jim, Robert and Charles Drury paid their motel and restaurant taxes under protest this week; the protest covers taxes paid by Hampton Inn, Drury Suites, Drury Lodge, Pear Tree Inn, Holiday Inn, Burger King and Victorian Inn; the Jim Drury-led protest centers on his opposition to the River Campus project.

Liesl Schoenberger, a freshman at Notre Dame Regional High School, makes her debut as a symphony orchestra soloist, performing the first movement of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major in the evening with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Tilghman High School Auditorium in Paducah, Kentucky.

1974

​

The State of Illinois has reneged on an agreement to assume joint operation with Missouri of the Chester, Illinois, bridge; announcement of the major setback in the 4-year-old effort to remove the controversial tolls from the Mississippi River span is made by Missouri Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys; he says he was informed by an aide to Illinois Gov. Daniel Walker that the state wouldn’t operate and maintain the bridge with Missouri because a state law prohibits such arrangement.

Considering all the “crying needs” of the county, the two County Court judges who voted to build Cape Girardeau County’s proposed law enforcement complex on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau “could not have had the best interest of the county at heart,” contends a brief filed in Circuit Court at Jackson; the 19-page memorandum in support of the plaintiffs’ position — filed by Kenneth L. Waldron, attorney for the City of Jackson, and Albert C. Lowes of Jackson, who represents several hundred county residents who, with the city, brought the class action suit against the County Court — suggests the judges “should pay some attention to the requests and needs of the majority of citizens,” particularly rural residents’ needs for roads and bridges.