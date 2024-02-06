Out of the past: April 24

A tax protest filed this week could pose a financial problem for Cape Girardeau, says Mayor Al Spradling III; Cape Girardeau businessmen Jim, Robert and Charles Drury paid their motel and restaurant taxes under protest this week; the protest covers taxes paid by Hampton Inn, Drury Suites, Drury Lodge, Pear Tree Inn, Holiday Inn, Burger King and Victorian Inn; the Jim Drury-led protest centers on his opposition to the River Campus project.
Liesl Schoenberger, a freshman at Notre Dame Regional High School, makes her debut as a symphony orchestra soloist, performing the first movement of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major in the evening with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Tilghman High School Auditorium in Paducah, Kentucky.
The State of Illinois has reneged on an agreement to assume joint operation with Missouri of the Chester, Illinois, bridge; announcement of the major setback in the 4-year-old effort to remove the controversial tolls from the Mississippi River span is made by Missouri Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys; he says he was informed by an aide to Illinois Gov. Daniel Walker that the state wouldn’t operate and maintain the bridge with Missouri because a state law prohibits such arrangement.
Considering all the “crying needs” of the county, the two County Court judges who voted to build Cape Girardeau County’s proposed law enforcement complex on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau “could not have had the best interest of the county at heart,” contends a brief filed in Circuit Court at Jackson; the 19-page memorandum in support of the plaintiffs’ position — filed by Kenneth L. Waldron, attorney for the City of Jackson, and Albert C. Lowes of Jackson, who represents several hundred county residents who, with the city, brought the class action suit against the County Court — suggests the judges “should pay some attention to the requests and needs of the majority of citizens,” particularly rural residents’ needs for roads and bridges.
Zion Lutheran Church at Pocahontas dedicates its new $25,000 school in an afternoon program; guest speaker is the Rev. P.W. Streufert, pastor of St. Matthew’s Church in St. Louis; the new brick building includes, besides the schoolroom, an auditorium and smaller rooms.
The Old Appleton flour mill, in operation for more than a century, was purchased last week by Arthur P. Schulze of Ste. Genevieve; the mill has been owned and operated the last 35 years by Joseph F. Buchheit and Leo F. Unterreiner; operation has been suspended since Jan. 1; Schulze, a bricklayer, will deal in corn and mill feeds, do custom grinding and mix feeds.
Speaking to about 100 persons gathered to view his paintings at the Harris garage on Broadway, Tom P. Barnett, architect and artist, stresses the importance of combining art with business; he declares the Missouri Capitol the greatest public building in the United States because of its art features; the capitol commission was allotted $750,000 for paintings, and this money, he declares, is being wisely spent; Barnett’s appearance here is part of Art Week.
The new steamer Cape Girardeau is making its way back to St. Louis and is being greeted by interested crowds at the various ports along the way; ceremonies are being held at a number of points along the river north of here, where only fleeting stops could be made on the way down yesterday, due to the boat’s important engagement here to get christened.
