Out of the past: April 24

1998

Maxine Breezeel had been thinking about having the oak tree on the east side of her house cut down; but Mother Nature made the decision for her yesterday, when the giant tree crashed into Breezeel's home at 1952 Briarwood; no one was hurt, but the house suffered extensive damage and is no longer safe for habitation.

The last of the Cape Girardeau homes damaged by the floods of 1993 and 1995 should be torn by the end of June, says Ken Eftink, who is overseeing the city's buyout program; in Cape Girardeau, 151 homes were affected by the flood; of those, 114 were designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as eligible for the buyout program; the city has acquired 94 of the eligible homes, and the remaining 20 are not participating.

1973

Residents of flood-susceptible areas in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are again bracing for what is predicted to be the second record-setting flood of the year as the rain-swollen Mississippi River is rising at an unprecedented rate of nearly an inch an hour; record flood crests are predicted all along the river, swollen by runoff from relentless rains that have pounded the state for five days; at Cape Girardeau, a 44-foot crest is predicted on Sunday, .83 of a foot higher than the record stage of 43.13 feet set here April 6.

Mysterious lights continue to be seen in the skies by residents of Southeast Missouri, but investigators are as yet unable to offer an explanation; numerous sightings have been reported since mid-February; last week, two Mineral Area College students from Flat River, Missouri, photographed an unidentified flying object they observed, and two experienced pilots reported chasing a glowing, disc-shaped object near Farmington, Missouri, before it outdistanced them in a burst of speed.