Out of the past: April 24

1997

The region's ABC television affiliate plans to air the coming-out-of-the-closet episode of the "Ellen" sitcom Wednesday night despite opposition from some viewers; the Rev. Mark Anderson of Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau has asked officials at WSIL-TV in Harrisburg, Illinois, not to run the episode and has urged his congregants to write to the station's general manager to voice their opposition.

Even with Sam's Club adding to the number of big stores on Siemers Drive, motorists using the street shouldn't expect it to be widened any time soon; but the Missouri Department of Transportation is working to improve the traffic flow at its intersection with Route K, and Drury Development has plans for improving the intersection of Siemers and Lowes Drive; by next year motorists could see some traffic on Siemers diverted to the south.

1972

Cape Girardeau County Court says it will place a bond issue or special levy on the August primary election ballot to build a new juvenile detention facility if requested to do so; however, the court says it still favors a unified approach to solve all the detention problems of the county; the statement is in response to a recent Southeast Missourian article in which it was disclosed the court has turned back $30,000 in federal funds which had been available for juvenile home construction.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, files for a third term as representative of Southeast Missouri's 10th Congressional District; the congressman, who files for the Democratic nomination without fanfare, is among the candidates who flocked into the secretary of state's office as the filing deadline neared.