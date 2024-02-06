Out of the past: April 24

1996

If the first two days of the awareness campaign are any indication, Random Acts of Kindness Week is going to be quite popular in the Cape Girardeau region; about 60 businesses, organizations, churches and schools have already signed up to participate in the week, which is scheduled for May 12-18; the Southeast Missourian is sponsoring the week.

State appeals court judges usually labor in obscurity, but that isn't the case in Cape Girardeau where an all-female panel of judges makes legal history; it marks the first time in Missouri that state appeals court cases are heard by three women judges; dressed in their black robes, Chief Judge Kathianne Knaup Crane and Judges Mary Rhodes Russell and Mary K. Hoff hear oral arguments in a handful of cases in the morning at the Common Pleas Courthouse.

1971

Cape Girardeau gained still more industrial depth yesterday with the announcement by Superior Electric Products Corp. of plans for expansion of its large plant on Nash Road; construction on a 72,000-square-foot addition will begin Monday; it will provide much needed additional warehousing facilities for the company and will permit a portion of the existing structure now used for such purposes to be converted into expanded production area.

The Southeast Missouri Press Association, meeting at Jackson, approves a $250 contribution to the building fund of the new Missouri Press Association Building in Columbia; Allen Black, publisher of the Malden Press-Merit, suggests the contribution to the fund, pointing out area newspapers haven't supported it as strongly as other Missouri press groups.