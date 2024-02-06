Out of the past: April 24

1995

Crowded jails in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties have the sheriffs and county commissions trying to find solutions; Cape County Sheriff John Jordan has approached Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell about solutions to their mutual problem; the answer in the long run may be a regional jail, operated by a private company or through a joint agreement of the counties involved.

Kelvin "Earthquake" Anderson, Southeast Missouri State University's record-setting running back, says he experienced little disappointment or surprise Sunday after not being picked in the 1995 National Football League draft; Anderson, a New Madrid County Central High School product, had been expected to be among the selections in the seventh-round draft that started Saturday and concluded Sunday.

1970

Three residents of the Cape Special Road District appeared before the Cape County Court yesterday seeking help in getting the district to make what they described as needed improvements to the road adjoining their property; appearing were Bernard Kluesner, Arthur McMillan and Paul Quade, all of whom live on the Benton Road southeast of Jackson.

The U.S. Weather Bureau at Cairo, Illinois, issues a new river stage forecast, predicting the Mississippi River will crest tomorrow at 33 feet, rather than at 34 feet; riding the crest of the river, the Delta Queen docks at Cape Girardeau in the morning.