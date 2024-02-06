Out of the past: April 24

Crowded jails in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties have the sheriffs and county commissions trying to find solutions; Cape County Sheriff John Jordan has approached Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell about solutions to their mutual problem; the answer in the long run may be a regional jail, operated by a private company or through a joint agreement of the counties involved.
Kelvin "Earthquake" Anderson, Southeast Missouri State University's record-setting running back, says he experienced little disappointment or surprise Sunday after not being picked in the 1995 National Football League draft; Anderson, a New Madrid County Central High School product, had been expected to be among the selections in the seventh-round draft that started Saturday and concluded Sunday.
Three residents of the Cape Special Road District appeared before the Cape County Court yesterday seeking help in getting the district to make what they described as needed improvements to the road adjoining their property; appearing were Bernard Kluesner, Arthur McMillan and Paul Quade, all of whom live on the Benton Road southeast of Jackson.
The U.S. Weather Bureau at Cairo, Illinois, issues a new river stage forecast, predicting the Mississippi River will crest tomorrow at 33 feet, rather than at 34 feet; riding the crest of the river, the Delta Queen docks at Cape Girardeau in the morning.
Pfc. Dewey Loberg, husband of Vergie Wilson Loberg of Jackson, was killed in action in Luzon on March 29, she was advised yesterday; he was a son of Mrs. H.G. Loberg of Lixville, Missouri; his father died in September.
A pay increase amounting to $60 each for the year was granted public school teachers by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night, and the 110 instructors who were applicants for their jobs were rehired; four new teachers were employed, and four weren't applicants for re-employment; one or two vacancies are still to be filled.
The packet boat Bald Eagle whistles into Cape Girardeau at 6:45 a.m., taking residents by surprise; the boat is loaded to its upper deck with freight, most of it being for Cape Girardeau and interior points to be distributed from here; Capt. Buck Leyhe explains the early arrival by stating he didn't make a stop until he reached Claryville, Missouri.
Because of the burglar scare Thursday afternoon, when two rough-looking men presented themselves at First National Bank and wanted to examine the bank basement, a real burglar alarm is being installed in the bank.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
