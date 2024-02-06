Out of the past: April 24

Southeast Missouri State University sophomore Stephen S. Owen leads the morning worship services at Grace United Methodist Church; the title of his sermon is "Love -- God's Eternal Life Preserver"; a political science and criminal justice major at Southeast, Owen is the son of Ray and Sally Owen of Cape Girardeau.
Construction of a concrete channel along a 450-foot stretch of Cape LaCroix Creek has been delayed because of concern the work may damage a nearby commercial building along Kingshighway; work along that section was halted Thursday after some shifting was detected in the concrete foundation of the Blattner building, which houses Sleepy Hollow and Carpet Connection.
The Mississippi River bridge here is taking on a two-toned look as workers apply the first of four coats of paint on the structure, working from the Cape Girardeau side to Illinois; there have been reports of small amounts of paint falling on vehicles crossing the bridge, and two cleaning stations have been set up near the span
More families are moving out of the South Cape Girardeau area as waters from the flooding Mississippi River begin creeping to the west side of the railroad tracks.
Approaching major flood proportions, the Mississippi River reaches 35.35 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge in the morning, forcing residents in low-lying, unprotected areas north and south of the city to move to the safety of higher ground; the river is expected to reach 39.5 feet here by Friday, but that won't be the crest, forecasters say.
Fearing a repetition of last year's big flood in the 57,000-acre lowland embracing McClure, Wolf Lake, Ware, Gorham and Reynoldsville, Illinois, residents of that section begin a mass evacuation as the Mississippi River continues to rise; highways serving those communities are crowded with evacuees as wagons and trucks make a steady stream into the communities on higher ground in the Illinois hills, Anna and Jonesboro getting a big share of evacuees.
Clemence Schonhoff, an aged farmer living with his nephew, Herman Schabbing, on rural route No. 4, died last night; Schonhoff was born in Germany on Dec. 6, 1841, and emigrated to this country in 1876, arriving here April 8; he never married, spending his entire life here with his nephew; he is survived by a brother, Frank Schonhoff, and several nephews and nieces.
Peter Deimund and son launched their new boat in the river last night, a gang of roustabouts from the steamer Bald Eagle dragging the vessel to the water's edge and pushing it into the water; the machinery will now be installed on the boat, and it will soon be ready to start pumping sand.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
