Out of the past: April 24

1994

Southeast Missouri State University sophomore Stephen S. Owen leads the morning worship services at Grace United Methodist Church; the title of his sermon is "Love -- God's Eternal Life Preserver"; a political science and criminal justice major at Southeast, Owen is the son of Ray and Sally Owen of Cape Girardeau.

Construction of a concrete channel along a 450-foot stretch of Cape LaCroix Creek has been delayed because of concern the work may damage a nearby commercial building along Kingshighway; work along that section was halted Thursday after some shifting was detected in the concrete foundation of the Blattner building, which houses Sleepy Hollow and Carpet Connection.

1969

The Mississippi River bridge here is taking on a two-toned look as workers apply the first of four coats of paint on the structure, working from the Cape Girardeau side to Illinois; there have been reports of small amounts of paint falling on vehicles crossing the bridge, and two cleaning stations have been set up near the span

More families are moving out of the South Cape Girardeau area as waters from the flooding Mississippi River begin creeping to the west side of the railroad tracks.