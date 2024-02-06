Out of the past: April 23

1999

A catastrophic earthquake along the New Madrid Fault likely won’t occur for thousands of years, a University of Missouri-Columbia geologist says; it could take 14,000 years for an earthquake measuring 8.0 on the Richter scale to occur, says Joe Engeln, an associate professor of geological sciences; Engeln’s findings were published in Science magazine this week.

Tarryl D. Booker of Sikeston has been hired as the director of Cape Girardeau’s inspection department and will begin his new duties May 17; Booker will fill the post vacated in November when Rick Murray left to take a job as a planning director at Fulton.

1974

Eighteen Southeast Missouri State University instructors and administrators have been singled out for recognition for making substantial contributions to the development of the university during its first 100 years; the six living honorees will be acknowledged Friday night at a banquet in Memorial Hall ballroom; they are Dr. Mark F. Scully, Dr. Russell Michel, Dr. Homer R. Bolen, Lilly E. Gehrs, Dr. G. Carl Schowengerdt and Dr. Harold O. Grauel.

Union Electric Co. of St. Louis will proceed with plans to acquire Missouri Utilities Co. of Cape Girardeau as an operating subsidiary, says UE president Charles J. Dougherty; since the plan was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month, Dougherty says UE by midsummer will be able to invite Missouri Utilities’ common stockholders to exchange each of their shares for 1.1 shares of UE stock.