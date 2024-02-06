Out of the past: April 23

1997

Complaints from three Southeast Missouri State University students prompted a judicial committee to order another election for some student government candidates; Loren Rullman, director of the University Center and faculty adviser to student government, said an election for only student senate positions will be held in Group Housing and Towers on May 7; student government off-campus senator Tom Shupe brought his list of complaints to an open judicial hearing Monday night; he told the five-member committee he doesn't believe the April 2-3 election was intentionally tampered with, but the inefficient handling of polling centers, ballots and lack of rigid compliance with university bylaws made election results highly suspect.

After five years in the making, Sam's Club opens in Cape Girardeau with a full round of festivities starting at 9 a.m.; they begin with a ribbon-cutting and will end tonight with a free concert by country and western singer Rick Trevino.

1972

Ron Partain, music-youth director of First Baptist Church in Alexander City, Alabama, serves as guest music director at Red Star Baptist Church; there is a possibility Partain will be extended a call to serve as music-youth activities director at Red Star.

One of the Midwest's best displays of blooming dogwood trees is in the limelight, when thousands of persons flock to Trail of Tears State Park for Cape Girardeau's annual Dogwood Tour; the tour, which begins at noon and continues until 5 p.m., is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce.