Out of the past: April 23

Complaints from three Southeast Missouri State University students prompted a judicial committee to order another election for some student government candidates; Loren Rullman, director of the University Center and faculty adviser to student government, said an election for only student senate positions will be held in Group Housing and Towers on May 7; student government off-campus senator Tom Shupe brought his list of complaints to an open judicial hearing Monday night; he told the five-member committee he doesn't believe the April 2-3 election was intentionally tampered with, but the inefficient handling of polling centers, ballots and lack of rigid compliance with university bylaws made election results highly suspect.
After five years in the making, Sam's Club opens in Cape Girardeau with a full round of festivities starting at 9 a.m.; they begin with a ribbon-cutting and will end tonight with a free concert by country and western singer Rick Trevino.
Ron Partain, music-youth director of First Baptist Church in Alexander City, Alabama, serves as guest music director at Red Star Baptist Church; there is a possibility Partain will be extended a call to serve as music-youth activities director at Red Star.
One of the Midwest's best displays of blooming dogwood trees is in the limelight, when thousands of persons flock to Trail of Tears State Park for Cape Girardeau's annual Dogwood Tour; the tour, which begins at noon and continues until 5 p.m., is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce.
Reassured by yesterday's thumping victory of the $115,000 airport bond issue by Cape Girardeau voters, airport board chairman C.A. Juden and secretary Rush H. Limbaugh plan to contact the War Assets Administration office in St. Louis immediately, advising of the bond issue passage and asking an interim permit to operate the port until formal transfer of the title of Harris Field is made.
Barring no more frosts and not too much rain, there will be a favorable strawberry crop in Southeast Missouri; plants have blossomed in profusion and the recent freeze killed off a few, but growers say the cold did no appreciable damage to the crop.
Indications are that business firms in Cape Girardeau are taking an active interest in the City Baseball League; two firms -- Fred A. Groves Motor Co. and Missouri Utilities Co. -- plan to release their employees early in the afternoons they play and will also aid in supplying their teams with equipment.
Hundreds of Cape Girardeans visit the old Fort A site at the east end of Bellevue Street in the afternoon to view the flooded Illinois district; river water extends in Illinois as far as the hills to the east, looking like a continuation of the river with only a few green islands protruding above the water.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.