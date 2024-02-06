Out of the past: April 23

1996

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Gathered on the banks of Saline Creek late yesterday, family members of Dusty Wampler said he loved to hunt but was afraid of water; the Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, man is presumed dead after being swept away Monday morning in the fast-rising waters of Saline Creek about seven miles west of Perryville while on a turkey hunting trip with a friend.

Fifteen single-family, rental homes will be built on scattered vacant lots in southeast Cape Girardeau under a partnership to provide affordable housing; government tax credits, a low-interest loan and private investment will be used to fund the $1.2 million project; local builder Chuck Moutell and Housing Missouri, a statewide tax-credit financing vehicle, are partners in the project to build three-bedroom houses on vacant lots; the development is called Southeast Properties.

1971

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston promises something for everyone at its third annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival set for Saturday and Sunday; a dance at the Charleston Armory kicks off the spring celebration; tourists from several states are expected to tour Charleston, viewing the city's floral displays.

The vacancy in the office of Cape Girardeau County Magistrate caused by the death of Roland G. Busch will be filled by appointment by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Missouri statutes provide the vacancy to be filled by appointment until the next general election; in this case the appointment would run until the end of 1972.