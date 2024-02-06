Out of the past: April 23

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Gathered on the banks of Saline Creek late yesterday, family members of Dusty Wampler said he loved to hunt but was afraid of water; the Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, man is presumed dead after being swept away Monday morning in the fast-rising waters of Saline Creek about seven miles west of Perryville while on a turkey hunting trip with a friend.
Fifteen single-family, rental homes will be built on scattered vacant lots in southeast Cape Girardeau under a partnership to provide affordable housing; government tax credits, a low-interest loan and private investment will be used to fund the $1.2 million project; local builder Chuck Moutell and Housing Missouri, a statewide tax-credit financing vehicle, are partners in the project to build three-bedroom houses on vacant lots; the development is called Southeast Properties.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston promises something for everyone at its third annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival set for Saturday and Sunday; a dance at the Charleston Armory kicks off the spring celebration; tourists from several states are expected to tour Charleston, viewing the city's floral displays.
The vacancy in the office of Cape Girardeau County Magistrate caused by the death of Roland G. Busch will be filled by appointment by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Missouri statutes provide the vacancy to be filled by appointment until the next general election; in this case the appointment would run until the end of 1972.
Cape Girardeau's post office site case is going before the U.S. Supreme Court for final settlement; the highest court in the land late yesterday granted a request of the government to review a decision of lower federal courts holding that the site in Courthouse Park couldn't be taken as a location for the post office; this doesn't mean the decision has been reversed or the government's stand sustained, but rather that the high court, due to legal points involved, decided to hear both the government and counsel for Iska Carmack, in whose name the suit opposing the seizure of the park site was brought.
Authority has been granted the Little River Drainage District by the Reconstruction Finance Corporation to acquire $717,000 outstanding bonds now held by the RFC to permit the district to refinance its last remaining indebtedness at a reduced rate of interest and also provide for possible retirement of this obligation within five years.
Charles H. Daues, formerly of Cape Girardeau and for the last six years city counselor of St. Louis, was named a member of the St. Louis Court of Appeals by Gov. Arthur M. Hyde yesterday; the appointment fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge George D. Reynolds.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night decided to hire a playgrounds director, who will also be a physical director; he will direct such activities in each school during the regular school term and then during the vacation period will work with civic organizations interested in public playground work; it was also decided to establish one or more "special opportunity class rooms for retarded pupils."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
