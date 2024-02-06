Out of the past: April 23

1994

An agreement between Tommy Hilfiger U.S.A. Inc. and Hartmarx for the manufacture of Hilfiger's popular clothing line was announced Friday; all suits and sports jackets in the Hilfiger line will be made at the Thorngate Ltd. plant in Cape Girardeau.

A prevailing-wage dispute over the Towers renovation project has been resolved, with the Missouri Division of Labor Standards issuing a wage determination to add an estimated $10,000 to $15,000 to the construction cost.

1969

The flooding Mississippi River drove some residents from their homes in South Cape Girardeau yesterday, and others are making plans to move should the river fail to crest at 36 feet tomorrow as predicted; most of the residents of the low-lying section on the east side of the railroad tracks in South Cape are moving out; in this area, a large portion of the road is covered by water that also is lapping at the doors of many homes.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A spectacular fire destroys the Auction Barn and about 200 head of cattle in the morning in Sikeston; the barn is owned by Joe Beck and Lenzie McCord of Sikeston; destroyed in the huge structure is an apartment over the business office, which was used by barn superintendent John Williams, the general offices and a restaurant; Williams, his wife and two grandchildren escape the fire without injury, but lose all their possessions.