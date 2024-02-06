Out of the past: April 23

An agreement between Tommy Hilfiger U.S.A. Inc. and Hartmarx for the manufacture of Hilfiger's popular clothing line was announced Friday; all suits and sports jackets in the Hilfiger line will be made at the Thorngate Ltd. plant in Cape Girardeau.
A prevailing-wage dispute over the Towers renovation project has been resolved, with the Missouri Division of Labor Standards issuing a wage determination to add an estimated $10,000 to $15,000 to the construction cost.
The flooding Mississippi River drove some residents from their homes in South Cape Girardeau yesterday, and others are making plans to move should the river fail to crest at 36 feet tomorrow as predicted; most of the residents of the low-lying section on the east side of the railroad tracks in South Cape are moving out; in this area, a large portion of the road is covered by water that also is lapping at the doors of many homes.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A spectacular fire destroys the Auction Barn and about 200 head of cattle in the morning in Sikeston; the barn is owned by Joe Beck and Lenzie McCord of Sikeston; destroyed in the huge structure is an apartment over the business office, which was used by barn superintendent John Williams, the general offices and a restaurant; Williams, his wife and two grandchildren escape the fire without injury, but lose all their possessions.
The Rev. L.A. Foster of Kansas City, Missouri, state Baptist Sunday school secretary, preaches at both services at First Baptist Church; he will remain in Cape Girardeau during the coming week to assist in the direction of a study course for Sunday school officers and teachers.
Electric power facilities were hit, trees were blown down, and some damage was caused by rainfall in a series of furious storms that swept over Cape Girardeau and the area yesterday and today; a Missouri Utilities Co. linesman, Oscar Hartle of Cape Girardeau, is injured at 5 a.m., when he falls from a tree while helping a repair crew working on power lines on Spanish Street at Independence Street.
Around 150 persons were guests of I. Ben Miller last night in the large ball room of the Elks Club; about half the guests were Miller's retail ice cream customers in Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas and Southern Illinois; the banquet was prepared by the ladies of the Civic Improvement Association and served by a number of charming girls of Cape Girardeau society circles.
Gilbert W. Mabrey and Eugene W. Hess have purchased the Good Hope Barber Shop from A.E. "Dukes" Miles.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.