Out of the past: April 23

Southeast Missouri State University's athletic budget for the 1992-1993 fiscal year still may be cut, although not by the magnitude originally recommended; provost Leslie Cochran told the Faculty Senate yesterday some recommendations for cutting the athletic budget could be made to the regents.
Two months after bids were opened on a long-delayed project to renovate the terminal building at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, the construction contract still hasn't been approved; the Federal Aviation Administration has refused to approve the contract with Sides Construction Co. after a review of the bid indicated Sides failed to meet requirements of the federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program.
Carl M. Sewald, minister of music and religious education at Red Star Baptist Church, has given his notice to the church of his plans to resign his position and attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.
Strong winds, rain and hail slash across sections of Southeast Missouri, toppling trees, hammering young farm crops and causing other damage. Hardest hit is the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area, where hail stones are estimated to be an inch in diameter.
The Advanced Standing Committee at the Teachers College has completed arrangements for the inauguration this summer of a 12-week term as a wartime measure to speed the tempo of education; the 12-week course will supplant the long-established 10-week session and will be operated on the same basis as terms during the regular academic year.
Workers are making considerable progress in the re-arrangement of the interior of the two-story brick building at 24 N. Spanish St., which will house the Dorsa Dresses Inc. plant. The first truckload of machinery for the factory is expected to arrive late today.
A good-roads meeting, under the auspices of the Missouri State Highway Board, is held in the evening at the courthouse in Cape Girardeau; Harry B. Howes of St. Louis, who led the movement in the recent Legislature, is the main speaker. Also attending are state highway engineer A.W. Graham and a delegation of Southeast Missouri good-road boosters.
A special school election will be held May 1 in Jackson to select a site for a new school building; the proposition to bond the district for $3,000 for a new building recently was defeated, but it is believed when the question of where the school would be built is settled, the bond issue will pass.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.