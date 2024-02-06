Out of the past: April 23

1992

Southeast Missouri State University's athletic budget for the 1992-1993 fiscal year still may be cut, although not by the magnitude originally recommended; provost Leslie Cochran told the Faculty Senate yesterday some recommendations for cutting the athletic budget could be made to the regents.

Two months after bids were opened on a long-delayed project to renovate the terminal building at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, the construction contract still hasn't been approved; the Federal Aviation Administration has refused to approve the contract with Sides Construction Co. after a review of the bid indicated Sides failed to meet requirements of the federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program.

1967

Carl M. Sewald, minister of music and religious education at Red Star Baptist Church, has given his notice to the church of his plans to resign his position and attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

Strong winds, rain and hail slash across sections of Southeast Missouri, toppling trees, hammering young farm crops and causing other damage. Hardest hit is the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area, where hail stones are estimated to be an inch in diameter.