Out of the past: April 22

1998

Mary Miller has resigned as director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau amid continuing concern by CVB Advisory Board members and city officials over the high turnover of CVB employees; Miller submitted a brief resignation letter to the city manager Monday, saying she was resigning to "move on to other horizons."

More than 160 persons attended a meeting last night held by the Missouri Department of Transportation at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Cape Girardeau to get input on the state's Highway 34-72 and Highway 25-74 projects; MoDOT is searching for a plan to ease traffic congestion between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

1973

Easter Sunday. ALTO PASS, Ill. -- The annual Bald Knob Easter sunrise service, held top Bald Knob Mountain near here, has its usual large crowd attending the service despite the steady, early morning rainfall; many of those at the big cross, however, remain inside their cars and camping trailers throughout the service; the Rev. William H. Lirely of Makanda, Illinois, is the main speaker; he announces that a proposal to tear down the present aluminum cross and construct a marble or granite one in its place is being considered; he adds that extreme weather has damaged the metal cross and a more substantial structure will probably need to replace it.

Early morning showers move most Easter sunrise services inside, but the skies clear long enough for some family outings and egg hunts in rather soggy yards; however, thunderstorms and heavy rains return to the area during the night, and rainfall for the day totals 2.20 inches, the most for any day of this wetter-than-usual April.