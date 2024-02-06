Out of the past: April 22

Mary Miller has resigned as director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau amid continuing concern by CVB Advisory Board members and city officials over the high turnover of CVB employees; Miller submitted a brief resignation letter to the city manager Monday, saying she was resigning to "move on to other horizons."
More than 160 persons attended a meeting last night held by the Missouri Department of Transportation at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Cape Girardeau to get input on the state's Highway 34-72 and Highway 25-74 projects; MoDOT is searching for a plan to ease traffic congestion between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Easter Sunday. ALTO PASS, Ill. -- The annual Bald Knob Easter sunrise service, held top Bald Knob Mountain near here, has its usual large crowd attending the service despite the steady, early morning rainfall; many of those at the big cross, however, remain inside their cars and camping trailers throughout the service; the Rev. William H. Lirely of Makanda, Illinois, is the main speaker; he announces that a proposal to tear down the present aluminum cross and construct a marble or granite one in its place is being considered; he adds that extreme weather has damaged the metal cross and a more substantial structure will probably need to replace it.
Early morning showers move most Easter sunrise services inside, but the skies clear long enough for some family outings and egg hunts in rather soggy yards; however, thunderstorms and heavy rains return to the area during the night, and rainfall for the day totals 2.20 inches, the most for any day of this wetter-than-usual April.
Jack O. Knehans of Cape Girardeau, an attorney and former probate judge, files for the Republican nomination for representative from Cape Girardeau County; he is the second to enter the race, Frank A. Lowry having filed previously.
Chairman Lindsay W. Simmons of the Democratic County Committee announces that names for seven places on the party ticket will be filed Monday and others may yet be added before the deadline Tuesday night; candidates who have entered and the office each seeks are: County Court, First District -- Roy Drum of Daisy; County Court, Second District -- Frank Batchelor of Cape Girardeau; representative -- Roy Goodwin of Jackson; prosecuting attorney -- R.P. Smith of Cape Girardeau; assessor -- Charles Zimmerman of Cape Girardeau and surveyor -- Clyde Whitmeyer of Cape Girardeau.
ST. LOUIS -- Elam Vangilder, the first hurler of the Browns to pitch a full game this season, beat the Detroit Tigers yesterday, giving the Browns their first league victory of the season; the score was 5-3; Vangilder won where Urban Shocker and Hubert Pruett had failed; the big right hander from Cape Girardeau curbed the batting attack of the Tigers at once, and in only two periods in the game did they threaten.
The Rev. R. Lehmann, pastor, and Louis Ecklemann, a member of Christ Evangelical Church, leave in the afternoon for St. Louis, where they will attend the Missouri District Conference of the Evangelical Synod; Ecklemann is the official delegate of the congregation.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
