Out of the past: April 22

1997

The Missouri Transportation Department has agreed to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Interstate 66 route through southern Missouri; Gov. Mel Carnahan pushed for the study, local civic and business leaders said; the state committed to the study this month as local and state economic development officials sought to convince Procter & Gamble to choose Cape Girardeau County as the site for a new plant; the study is expected to begin this month and be completed within 90 days.

Jack Smoot doesn't know what will happen to the covered bridge at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site if the bridge isn't restored soon; what he does know is that the bridge has endured nearly 130 years of wind, rain and flooding that have taken a toll on one of Missouri's four last covered bridges -- and that it is in dire need of restoration; bids from engineering companies interested in restoring the span are being taken, Smoot said; if they are under budget, it should take less than a year to complete the renovations.

1972

Cape State Bank announces the purchase of additional property at the site of its drive-in facility on Plaza Way and plans to completely rebuild this unit into a larger service facility; the property purchased was a lot 50 by 122 feet just west of the present building, and plans include increasing the drive-in bays from two to five; the property was purchased from Town Plaza Shopping Center Inc.

Tornadoes and thunderstorms rampaged across Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois late yesterday afternoon, killing three children when a twister touched down in Pope County, Illinois; five other persons were injured when a tornado struck near Annapolis, Missouri, in Iron County; in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding areas, tornado warning were in effect from about 4 to 5:30 p.m., but no damage was reported from the thunderstorms and heavy rain.