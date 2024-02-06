Out of the past: April 22

1996

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Volunteers with the Southeast Missouri Red Cross are in Perryville, helping victims of Friday's tornado rebuild their lives; Red Cross workers will be at the Perry County Hospital from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to provide hot meals, clothing, medicine, household items, lodging and other essentials to those who need them; a door-to-door assessment reveals 12 homes were destroyed, 21 sustained major damage and 53 sustained minor damage.

The Board of Regents hopes to pick a new president for Southeast Missouri State University when it meets April 30; the hiring decision will be made behind closed doors and could hinge on which of three finalists -- William C. Merwin, Dale F. Nitzschke and G. Warren Smith -- the regents believe can boost enrollment and the university's outreach efforts in the region.

1971

The Rev. Robert E. Lange of the Lutheran Student Center addresses a small group of State College students and teachers on Academic Hall terraces early in the morning, opening the second annual Earth Day observance here; the sunrise "memorial service" attracts only a handful of persons, indicating the 6 a.m. time was too early for most or that many Girardeans aren't interested in Earth Day.

Cape Girardeau will be the headquarters of the new Social Concerns Secretariate of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese; the Rev. Wallace G. Ellinger, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church at New Madrid, Missouri, will head the agency; the secetariate will act as a liaison with other social concern organizations.