Out of the past: April 22

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Volunteers with the Southeast Missouri Red Cross are in Perryville, helping victims of Friday's tornado rebuild their lives; Red Cross workers will be at the Perry County Hospital from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to provide hot meals, clothing, medicine, household items, lodging and other essentials to those who need them; a door-to-door assessment reveals 12 homes were destroyed, 21 sustained major damage and 53 sustained minor damage.
The Board of Regents hopes to pick a new president for Southeast Missouri State University when it meets April 30; the hiring decision will be made behind closed doors and could hinge on which of three finalists -- William C. Merwin, Dale F. Nitzschke and G. Warren Smith -- the regents believe can boost enrollment and the university's outreach efforts in the region.
The Rev. Robert E. Lange of the Lutheran Student Center addresses a small group of State College students and teachers on Academic Hall terraces early in the morning, opening the second annual Earth Day observance here; the sunrise "memorial service" attracts only a handful of persons, indicating the 6 a.m. time was too early for most or that many Girardeans aren't interested in Earth Day.
Cape Girardeau will be the headquarters of the new Social Concerns Secretariate of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese; the Rev. Wallace G. Ellinger, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church at New Madrid, Missouri, will head the agency; the secetariate will act as a liaison with other social concern organizations.
One hundred head of fine cattle are on exhibit at the annual show and sale of the Southeast Missouri Aberdeen-Angus Breeders Association, held at the new city park; the show is held in a large tent on the fairgrounds, and breeders from all over the district and scores of other stockmen are on hand.
Teachers in Cape Girardeau's public schools are granted a flat $100 per year salary increase by the school board; in addition, the board approves the budget for next year; of the anticipated $25,000 to be derived from the recently approved 25-cent increase in the operating levy, $23,282.33 is appropriated directly to the teachers or to accounts for their benefits.
J.D. Poston, living on West Broadway, receives his bachelor of science degree at Southeast Missouri State Teachers College; he has accepted the position of superintendent of the public schools at Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; he will assume the post next autumn.
Speaking to the graduating class of Southeast Missouri State Teachers College, Dr. Ivan Lee Holt of St. Louis says the American people must use industry, frugality, honesty and harmony; Holt paints a vivid picture of conditions, not only in America, but in the world, calling attention to the necessity for frugality, following the orgy of spending recently passed through at the close of the World War.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.