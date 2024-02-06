Out of the past: April 22

1995

Twenty-nine people have now turned in resumes expressing interest in serving on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; adding their names to the list of hopefuls Thursday and Friday were Robert Blank, Pamela Sheets Spradling, Calvin Chapman, Jacqueline Sessoms, Louis Haynes, Marie Walker, Janet Rueseler, Charles Herbst III, Shaunna McGhie, Morris Osborn, Dr. James Fletcher Jr., Debra Ann Tracy, Sheldon Tyler, John Jenkins and two people who asked the commissioners not to release their names.

Design plans for the new Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau are "more than 95% complete," said Fred Martin, assistant chief of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department's bridge division; once funding is secured, contracts for construction of the cable-span bridge could be let by the end of 1995, says Martin.

1970

A funeral procession of about 75 marchers parades through Cape Girardeau's main thoroughfares in the morning, carrying a coffin symbolizing Earth 10 years from now, dead as a result of litter and pollution; the solemn marchers, moving in step with the slow beat of a drum, carry the coffin about a mile from downtown Cape Girardeau to Academic Hall, where a funeral service is held; the march is sponsored by a State College group, the Eco-Activists.

A plaque marking completion of 21 years of service on the Southeast Hospital Board of Trustees and ending 44 years of family membership on the board was presented to Martin Hecht at the annual meeting of the hospital association last night.