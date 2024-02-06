Out of the past: April 22

1992

Despite protests by the city's Historic Preservation Commission and the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, Salvation Army Capt. Elmer Trapp says the Army plans to proceed with plans to build a new facility and raze the former Farmers and Merchants Bank Building it now uses; Trapp says, "We're in the business of restoring people, not restoring buildings."

Carl E. Pease Sr., who last week was told his position with the Cape Girardeau Police Department was being eliminated three years before he reached full retirement, will stay on as a full-time patrolman at less pay; a second officer whose position is being eliminated has also been asked to stay on at a smaller full-time salary, but finalization of the matter is pending.

1967

Dr. Forrest H. Rose, dean of State College, has resigned as head of the Department of Speech; M.G. Lorberg Jr., a member of that department since 1953, has been appointed to succeed him; Rose will continue to serve as dean.

Missouri's administration-backed turnpike measure, which breezed through the Senate only to hit amendment snags in the House, is scheduled for renewed debate in the lower house next week; the toll road proposal, one strenuously supported by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, may be the single, standout issue of the current session of the General Assembly.