Out of the past: April 22

Despite protests by the city's Historic Preservation Commission and the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, Salvation Army Capt. Elmer Trapp says the Army plans to proceed with plans to build a new facility and raze the former Farmers and Merchants Bank Building it now uses; Trapp says, "We're in the business of restoring people, not restoring buildings."
Carl E. Pease Sr., who last week was told his position with the Cape Girardeau Police Department was being eliminated three years before he reached full retirement, will stay on as a full-time patrolman at less pay; a second officer whose position is being eliminated has also been asked to stay on at a smaller full-time salary, but finalization of the matter is pending.
Dr. Forrest H. Rose, dean of State College, has resigned as head of the Department of Speech; M.G. Lorberg Jr., a member of that department since 1953, has been appointed to succeed him; Rose will continue to serve as dean.
Missouri's administration-backed turnpike measure, which breezed through the Senate only to hit amendment snags in the House, is scheduled for renewed debate in the lower house next week; the toll road proposal, one strenuously supported by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, may be the single, standout issue of the current session of the General Assembly.
With $3,500 of the $4,200 needed to secure the factory in hand, Sam Woerber, president of Dorsa Dresses, Inc., of St. Louis, says equipment for the new dress factory at Cape Girardeau will begin arriving tomorrow morning; local mechanics have been employed to help install the machines in Andy Juden's building on Spanish Street; the U.S. employment agency is taking applications for jobs, a training school may be hurriedly placed on the second floor of a bowling alley on Themis Street, and business will start at the new plant Monday, if Woerber's ambitious plans work out.
The Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board has designated 14 sites, the same as used Feb. 16, for the registration Monday of an estimated 3,500 men in the county between the ages of 45 and 64 years, inclusive, in the fourth enrollment of manpower under the Selective Service Act.
A large class of boys and girls is confirmed during morning worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church: John Buchbauer, Herbert Goehring, Theodore Koessel, Leo Haertling, Charles Desselmann, Edward Goza, Edmond Hunze, Frieda Feldhoff, Louise Ruebel, Alma Schaefer, Zula Wilson, Augusta Atchison, Erna Suedekum, Lilly Hanf, Alma Meyer and Helen Reisenbuechler.
The afternoon performance by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at the Normal School is a grand success; the orchestra has over 60 men and a lady harpist; because it is so large, an addition to the stage was built to make it at least four times its regular size.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
