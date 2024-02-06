Out of the past: April 21

1998

The Southeast Missouri State University administration wants to hike general fees over the next five years to pay for a new student center; the administration has also proposed raising incidental fees for the 1998-99 school year by $3 a credit-hour for in-state undergraduates and $6 a credit-hour for out-of-state students.

Claire McCaskill, Kansas City, Missouri, prosecutor, addressed about 60 persons at a luncheon meeting yesterday of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club at the Holiday Inn; McCaskill said Missouri's law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors should target businesses that sell cold pills and other chemicals in bulk to manufacturers of methamphetamine; she said some retailers knowingly sell cold pills in bulk to meth dealers, even charging more because they know it will be used to make the illegal drug.

1973

For the second consecutive day, Southeast Missouri was spared from violent weather that ripped across portions of Missouri yesterday, spawning tornadoes that killed one person and torrential rains; but the storms' effects will be felt in Cape Girardeau as the Mississippi River once again is expected to reach record heights.

Ozark Air Lines flights to and from Cape Girardeau and 61 other cities in 15 states remain canceled today -- the second day in a row -- because of a strike by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association; a spokesman for the 500-member union in St. Louis says no reply has been received from the airline to telegrams by the union offering to resume negotiations on the salary dispute; Ozark had expected 20,000 passengers on the Easter weekend.