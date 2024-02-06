Out of the past: April 21

1997

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education announces it has purchased 75 acres of land for a vocational-technical school nearly dead center in the school district; the property is between Silver Springs Road and South Kingshighway southwest of the Kingshighway-Southern Expressway intersection; the district's long-range plans call for construction of a high school on the same tract; the board agreed to purchase the property from Earl Norman for $1.475 million; Norman agreed to donate $100,000 to the school district, so the net cost is $1.375 million, or $18,333 per acre.

Jackson city employees will be able to live outside the city limits; the Board of Aldermen passes a revised ordinance that amends the city residency requirements of full-time employees; previously, all city employees were required to live within the city limits.

1972

Central Foods Inc. here, which has the only remaining hog-slaughtering operation in the immediate area, will stop purchasing hogs for slaughter within the next three to six weeks, according to company president George H. Wrape; the company is being forced to cease its hog-slaughtering operations because its beef-buying market has increased significantly and its cooling facilities are limited, Wrape said.

Cape State College moves a step closer to changing its name to "university," when Gov. Warren E. Hearnes signs a bill authorizing the switch for the five state colleges; the new name for the Cape Girardeau school still has to be approved by the Board of Regents and probably won't become official before midsummer.