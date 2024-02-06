Out of the past: April 21

As a 300-voice choir sang the hymn "Wherever He Leads, I'll Go," dozens of people filed down the metal staircases at the Show Me Center yesterday; they were answering a call similar to one heard by the 4,161 people commissioned by the Southern Baptist Convention to spread the gospel around the world; about 4,500 people from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois attended a Foreign Mission Board appointment service Saturday afternoon at the Show Me Center; the Foreign Mission Board is an agency of the Southern Baptist Convention.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A tornado destroyed more than a dozen homes Friday night in Perry County, but no serious injuries were reported and residents say warnings came in time; "We were lucky," Sheriff Gary Schaaf says; "So far we've counted 13 homes destroyed and another 68 damaged, but we don't have anyone seriously injured."
U.S. Postal Service plans are almost as well guarded as the military secrets of the Pentagon; changes in postal services being considered for the six-county Cape Girardeau Sectional Center Area were discussed by postal officials at a closed meeting here last night; a Missourian reporter was barred from the two-hour gathering held at a local restaurant.
First phase of the projected development of a park on the County Farm at the northwest edge of Cape Girardeau was assured last night when the County Court, meeting with the County Park Board, gave permission for construction of a 9.8-acre lake in the area.
Easter Sunday; in glorious weather appropriate to the occasion, Cape Girardeau observes Easter with worshipers in record numbers filling the churches for religious services; marking the occasion is the taking in of many new members; hundreds are present for the sunrise service at Courthouse Park, and every church is filled during the day.
Setting an all-time record, Grace Methodist Church welcomes 158 new members during the day; No. 100 is Mrs. Ralph McLain, a British war bride, who transfers her membership from the Church of England.
A safe in Albert Losse's soft drink parlor, corner of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue in Fornfelt, is cracked early in the morning by burglars using nitroglycerin; they make off with $30 in money, a revolver, a gold watch, a fountain pen and probably several other articles of lesser value; Cape Girardeau's bloodhound tracks the yeggs to the approach of the Thebes, Illinois, bridge.
Members of the Southeast Missouri State Teachers College Board of Regents arrive in the morning for an afternoon meeting; members of the board are Missouri's Superintendent of Public Schools Sam Baker, president Louis Houck of Cape Girardeau, Joseph R. Wright of Ripley County, Clarence L. Grant of Cape Girardeau County, Thomas C. Allen of Stoddard County, James A. Finch of New Madrid County and H.J. Talbot of St. Louis County.
