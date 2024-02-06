Out of the past: April 20

1998

The news came as a welcome surprise for volunteers from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau; Marillac's Moveables, a charity program at the church, was named the local winner in the national Make A Difference Day program; Marillac's Moveables provides furnishings, including beds, couches, tables and chairs, to the needy.

The Cape Girardeau City Council does an about-face, approving a special-use permit to add a sixth floor to a William Street office building after rejecting the request earlier this month; the council votes unanimously to grant the request from Drury Southwest Inc. and Robert A. and Anna R. Drury for a sixth floor on the building under construction at 3065 William.

1973

Good Friday. In remembrance of the Last Supper of Christ with his disciples, several churches here host evening Holy Communion services; a light meal followed by communion is served at Christ Episcopal Church and Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Heavy rains that pounded the area Thursday and into the night sent creeks out of their banks, flooding numerous streets and highways and spurring the flooded Mississippi River toward another crest here, forcing it up six-tenths of a foot in 24 hours; a total of 2.17 inches of rain fell at the municipal airport between midnight Wednesday and 6 a.m. today; the river is expected to crest here Easter Sunday at 39.9 feet.