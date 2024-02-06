Out of the past: April 20

1997

Southeast Missouri State University has joined with other public universities in Missouri to offer a doctorate in education administration; representatives from the University of Missouri, Central Missouri State, Northwest Missouri State, the University of Missouri-Rolla and Southwest Missouri State University officially signed the agreement with Southeast in a ceremony that followed the inauguration of Dr. Dale Nitzschke as Southeast's 16th president last week.

With around 500 persons participating, the largest group of "Friends of the Park" volunteers in the program's 12-year history turned out yesterday at Cape Girardeau's city parks; Capaha Park saw the largest group, with more than 400 volunteers.

1972

Southeast Hospital Association members heard a prediction last night at their annual meeting that Cape Girardeau in the next 10 years will need double the number of hospital beds now in existence; Dr. Jean A. Chapman, president of the hospital's medical staff, made the forecast in the course of a panel discussion in which challenges to hospital administration and to financing were projected.

Leming Hall, a fixture on the State College campus for 67 years, will be razed and a $3 million student union building erected on the site; State College regents took the action yesterday and directed that a 12-member committee -- six students and six faculty members -- be appointed to work with the architects to determine facilities of the new student center; in other action, the regents gave their okay to restore the dome atop Academic Hall; the dome, the base of which was repaired last year, will be recovered with copper, which will gradually turn green with age.