Out of the past: April 20

1996

Performing in Cape Girardeau isn't just another quick tour stop for Jo Sullivan Loesser; it's also a trip home; Loesser, a Broadway performer, returned to Cape Girardeau yesterday to visit her parents and perform at Chateau Girardeau; she is the daughter of Hessie and Eileen Sullivan.

Several Southeast Missouri counties were pelted by rain and hail overnight, with confirmed tornadoes touching down in at least three; in Perry County, Highway 51 was closed for two hours while sheriff's department officials cleaned up from a tornado that struck around 8 p.m.; Chief Deputy Dan Bowman says homes, barns and fences east and north of Perryville sustained serious damage from the storm, although no one reported any injuries; the situation was much the same in Butler County.

1971

The resignation of Murlin Hawkins, principal of the Jackson Junior High School for the past six years, is accepted by the Board of Education; the resignation becomes effective at the end of this school year.

Cape County Magistrate Roland G. Busch, 68, of Cape Girardeau dies in a St. Louis hospital, where he had been a patient since Jan. 22 following an automobile accident; he dies from injuries resulting in a car-truck collision a mile north of Cape Girardeau on Highway 61 on Jan. 20; Busch was serving his fourth consecutive term in office, being first elected in November 1956.