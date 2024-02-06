Out of the past: April 20

1995

Dr. Harold Hager, Al Pannier and Brenda Dohogne have added their names to the list of potential appointees to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; they join David Goncher, Jenny Strickland, David Rosener and Jaynee Browning, who previously announced they want to serve on the board.

In the wake of yesterday's bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Cape Girardeau Federal Building officials plan no changes in security; there have been no complaints about the security system here, and it is deemed adequate.

1970

Young Jesse B. McClard winces as Patricia Turner injects German measles serum in the opening of the rubella vaccination program in Cape Girardeau schools. His friend, Jerry York, gives a sympathetic look as he waits his turn. Jesse is the son of Gail McClard, 509 Albert, and Jerry is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Baker, Route 2. They are pupils at Jefferson School. (Southeast Missourian archive)

The rubella, or German measles, inoculation program begins in Cape Girardeau elementary school and is proceeding smoothly; well over 50% of pupils are inoculated at Jefferson School during the day; the shots are being administered by registered nurses, several doctors and a pharmacist through the efforts of the Cape County Chapter of the March of Dimes.

Gary Rust, a former chairman of the 10th District Republican party, formally announces his intention to oppose 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison in what Rust calls a "long overdue task of reforming the institutions and conduct of government"; Rust is a member of the board of Rust and Martin Home Furnishings and publisher of the Cape Girardeau Bulletin newspaper.