Out of the past: April 20

Dr. Harold Hager, Al Pannier and Brenda Dohogne have added their names to the list of potential appointees to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; they join David Goncher, Jenny Strickland, David Rosener and Jaynee Browning, who previously announced they want to serve on the board.
In the wake of yesterday's bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Cape Girardeau Federal Building officials plan no changes in security; there have been no complaints about the security system here, and it is deemed adequate.
The rubella, or German measles, inoculation program begins in Cape Girardeau elementary school and is proceeding smoothly; well over 50% of pupils are inoculated at Jefferson School during the day; the shots are being administered by registered nurses, several doctors and a pharmacist through the efforts of the Cape County Chapter of the March of Dimes.
Gary Rust, a former chairman of the 10th District Republican party, formally announces his intention to oppose 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison in what Rust calls a "long overdue task of reforming the institutions and conduct of government"; Rust is a member of the board of Rust and Martin Home Furnishings and publisher of the Cape Girardeau Bulletin newspaper.
Rising another seven-tenths of a foot, the Mississippi River reaches a stage of 37.4 feet in the morning at Cape Girardeau; it's forecast to crest Monday at 38.5; the overnight rise hurries preparations for another partial evacuation of Main Street businesses here and sets in motion plans for a possible evacuation of the rich 57,000-acre McClure, Illinois.
Many Cape Girardeans hear a broadcast in the evening, listening to the recorded voice of Lt. Jack Carpenter, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Carpenter, who is a prisoner of the Germans; Carpenter, representing the Missouri group in the prison camp, speaks briefly, giving greetings and telling next of kin not to worry; the broadcast was from recordings made in Germany and reproduced through efforts of the Y.M.C.A.
A washout of the track, following last evening's heavy rains, causes a delay of southbound Frisco train No. 805, due to leave Cape Girardeau at 1:20 a.m.; it doesn't reach here until after 6 a.m.; three cars of the train are derailed near St. Mary, Missouri; although no one is injured badly, passengers are considerably shaken up as the cars jolted over a break in the track.
Leo Sachse, an employee of Cape County Milling Co. in Jackson, was seriously hurt yesterday morning when he was caught in a drive belt and carried up against the ceiling by the machinery; he succeeded in holding onto a conveyor, and the belting stripped his clothing off his body and bruised him considerably about the head, arm and side; his cries for help were finally heard by fellow workers, who rushed to his rescue; he will be unable to work several days.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
