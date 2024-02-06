Out of the past: April 20

Cape Girardeau's county commissioners have heard from 45 people interested in serving on the city's school board; four people have sent in their official letter and resume asking to be considered: David Goncher, Jeanette "Jenny" Strickland, David Rosener and Jaynee Browning; Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones expects several more resumes before Friday's deadline.
Lady Luck Gaming Corp. remains committed to Scott City as a riverboat site, its chief financial officer, Michael A. Hlavsa, told the Scott City; Hlavsa said Lady Luck considers its proposed site on the Diversion Channel superior to Boyd Gaming Corp.'s site along the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Faith Baptist Temple observes "Baby Day"; each year, the church sets aside a Sunday to honor all the children in the nursery department of the Sunday school; immediately at the close of the Sunday school hour, all babies are brought from the nursery department into the auditorium, where they are paraded and their mothers are presented corsages.
High winds and heavy rains sweep across Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky early in the evening, leaving some minor damage and flooding creeks in their wake; in Cape Girardeau a wall is blown down at a building under construction by the Burton J. Gerhardt Construction Co., on South Plaza Way.
Pfc. Harold W. Hesse, who had been reported missing in action Jan. 21, was recently liberated from a German prison camp and hopes to return to the States soon, a letter to his sister, Mrs. August Ackman of Cape Girardeau, states; he is the son of August Hesse of Neelys Landing.
Formation of a Super Highway 61 Association is accomplished in the evening at a meeting of 75 representatives from a number of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas communities at Hayti, Missouri; the purpose of the group is to use its influence in getting Highway 61 from Cape Girardeau to Turrell, Arkansas, designated as a part of the proposed superhighway route, which will follow the Mississippi River from the northern part of the nation to the Gulf of Mexico.
The women of Cape Girardeau will be given the opportunity to get a line on things political and the manner through which the will of the people is expressed by the ballot, through a citizenship school that will be conducted here next week by the local League of Women Voters; the school will be held twice daily, April 26-29, in the Common Pleas Court room.
The Cape Girardeau City Council makes a number of appointments: James A. Barks, city counselor; Edward Drum, city attorney; F.A. Kage, police judge; W.H. Huters, assessor; J.F. Meyers, fire chief; George French, assistant fire chief; Ervin Trickey, fireman; Walter Albert, port warden, and Joe Ferguson, janitor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
