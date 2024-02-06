Out of the past: April 20

1995

Cape Girardeau's county commissioners have heard from 45 people interested in serving on the city's school board; four people have sent in their official letter and resume asking to be considered: David Goncher, Jeanette "Jenny" Strickland, David Rosener and Jaynee Browning; Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones expects several more resumes before Friday's deadline.

Lady Luck Gaming Corp. remains committed to Scott City as a riverboat site, its chief financial officer, Michael A. Hlavsa, told the Scott City; Hlavsa said Lady Luck considers its proposed site on the Diversion Channel superior to Boyd Gaming Corp.'s site along the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau.

1970

Faith Baptist Temple observes "Baby Day"; each year, the church sets aside a Sunday to honor all the children in the nursery department of the Sunday school; immediately at the close of the Sunday school hour, all babies are brought from the nursery department into the auditorium, where they are paraded and their mothers are presented corsages.

High winds and heavy rains sweep across Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky early in the evening, leaving some minor damage and flooding creeks in their wake; in Cape Girardeau a wall is blown down at a building under construction by the Burton J. Gerhardt Construction Co., on South Plaza Way.