Out of the past: April 20

1994

Recognizing National Volunteer Week, Traci Nicole Taylor, 14, of Cape Girardeau is featured on a segment of "CBS This Morning"; every Thursday after school, Taylor travels to Southeast Hospital, where she is the engineer of the "Toy Train," a specially-designed cart full of books, crafts and games for children in the hospital's pediatric ward.

JEFFERSON CITY -- A scaled back health care reform bill, touted by Gov. Mel Carnahan and House Speaker Bob Griffin, is rejected on the House floor, but few lawmakers believe they have heard the last of the measure this session.

1969

The Rev. Victor E. Vines of Chard, Somerset, England, speaks at the morning worship services at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson, as well as the Methodist church in Gordonville.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures greet nearly 7,000 persons who take the annual Dogwood Tour from Capaha Park through Cape Rock Drive to Trail of Tears State Park; over 2,000 cars enter the park to see the blooms.