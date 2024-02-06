Out of the past: April 20

Recognizing National Volunteer Week, Traci Nicole Taylor, 14, of Cape Girardeau is featured on a segment of "CBS This Morning"; every Thursday after school, Taylor travels to Southeast Hospital, where she is the engineer of the "Toy Train," a specially-designed cart full of books, crafts and games for children in the hospital's pediatric ward.
JEFFERSON CITY -- A scaled back health care reform bill, touted by Gov. Mel Carnahan and House Speaker Bob Griffin, is rejected on the House floor, but few lawmakers believe they have heard the last of the measure this session.
The Rev. Victor E. Vines of Chard, Somerset, England, speaks at the morning worship services at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson, as well as the Methodist church in Gordonville.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures greet nearly 7,000 persons who take the annual Dogwood Tour from Capaha Park through Cape Rock Drive to Trail of Tears State Park; over 2,000 cars enter the park to see the blooms.
Following national and state orders to hasten the induction of men under 26, the Cape County Selective Service Board announces the names of 55 men under that age who will report at Jefferson Barracks next Tuesday for pre-induction examinations; under the new procedure, the board is now permitted to announce names of those called for such examinations, but not the names of those rejected.
The Mississippi River is holding tenaciously to its high stage at Cape Girardeau, and today's threat of additional rainfall over much of the Midwest doesn't help to dispel the possibility of more flooding; the stage of the stream is 34.5 feet, a fall of about three inches since yesterday morning.
Easter Sunday. Christ Evangelical Church starts the day with a sunrise service; members of the Methodist Episcopal Church take part in the celebration.
The annual Easter service of the Knights Templar is held in the morning at the Presbyterian Church; members of the Cape Girardeau Commandery No. 55 meet at 10 a.m. in full uniform, except swords, and march to the church; special music is provided at the service by Anita Mueller and William Shivelbine.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
