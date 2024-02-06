Out of the past: April 20

1992

Desma Reno, Missouri Veterans Home administrator, dedicated a new portable chapel yesterday in the home's multipurpose room, aided by John Ferguson, chaplain of American Legion Post 63. An effort is planned to build a permanent chapel on the grounds.

Hoping to better manage and hasten play at the Cape Girardeau Jaycees Municipal Golf Course, the city has hired a full-time manager to operate the course; Robert Casey, 27, of Kansas City previously worked as assistant manager of a public golf course there.

1967

John Carradine, noted actor best known for his Shakespearean roles, will appear Monday night at Academic Auditorium at the State College for an Artists and Lecturers Series performance. Carradine, who has appeared in more than 300 films, including "The Grapes of Wrath" and "The Ten Commandments," will present a program of readings.

Constitutionality of compulsory attendance at State College baccalaureate services is being challenged here by the American Association of University Professors; 45 members of the local chapter have adopted a resolution calling for an end to the requirement.