Out of the past: April 20

Desma Reno, Missouri Veterans Home administrator, dedicated a new portable chapel yesterday in the home's multipurpose room, aided by John Ferguson, chaplain of American Legion Post 63. An effort is planned to build a permanent chapel on the grounds.
Hoping to better manage and hasten play at the Cape Girardeau Jaycees Municipal Golf Course, the city has hired a full-time manager to operate the course; Robert Casey, 27, of Kansas City previously worked as assistant manager of a public golf course there.
John Carradine, noted actor best known for his Shakespearean roles, will appear Monday night at Academic Auditorium at the State College for an Artists and Lecturers Series performance. Carradine, who has appeared in more than 300 films, including "The Grapes of Wrath" and "The Ten Commandments," will present a program of readings.
Constitutionality of compulsory attendance at State College baccalaureate services is being challenged here by the American Association of University Professors; 45 members of the local chapter have adopted a resolution calling for an end to the requirement.
Cape Girardeau will finally have a Dorsa dress factory if the chamber of commerce can make good by Wednesday its pledge to supply a building for two years rent free. Sam Woerber, president of Dorsa Dresses Inc. of St. Louis, spent Saturday afternoon here and decided the C.A. "Andy" Juden building on Spanish Street, now occupied by the National Youth Association, would be satisfactory of his purposes.
Training of 25 members of the auxiliary to the State Highway Patrol, organized in this vicinity, begins in the evening at Central High School; trained patrol officers are in charge.
The plans for the new Frisco depot, left with Mayor Will Hirsch yesterday by F.G. Jonah, chief engineer for the road, are a great disappointment to the mayor and to president M.E. Leming of the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Probably the most disappointed trio in the region is that of the Fritsche family here; three brothers -- Richard, Max and Bruno -- have been refused naturalization papers by the Federal District Court. The three took out their first papers more than 10 years ago and thought that gave them citizenship in the United States, but, alas, this wasn't the case. And now, they have been refused that honor since the law forbids the naturalization of nationals of a country at war with the U.S.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
