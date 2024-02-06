Out of the past: April 2

1997

State Sen. Peter Kinder's lake bill won't float this year; Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau, says the issue is dead for this session; the bill made it out of committee but didn't get on the calendar for action by the full Senate; the legislation would have amended a 1990 lake law; supporters say it would have helped re-float the lake project by allowing for an initiative petition to get a sales tax issue before the voters.

Cape Girardeau Board of Education president Bob Fox was re-elected to a second term Tuesday and newcomer David Goncher joins the board; voters selected two people for three-year terms on the school board; in the Jackson school election yesterday, Jack Knowlan and Tom Ludwig were the winners.

1972

Easter Sunday. Worship services are followed by family outings, as sunny skies provide near perfect Easter weather; temperatures reach the mid-60s in the afternoon, although the morning air is chilly, making outdoor sunrise services a bit uncomfortable; attendance is heavy in local churches; for many, worship is followed by dinner out at one of Cape Girardeau's many restaurants.

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- More than 3,000 people brave the chilly morning air to gather atop Bald Knob Mountain for the 36th annual sunrise service, held at the base of the huge cross there; many in camping trailers arrived Saturday night to avoid the huge crowd.