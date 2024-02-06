Out of the past: April 2

William C. Merwin and his wife, Debra, arrive in Cape Girardeau; Merwin, president of State University of New York College at Potsdam is one of three finalists for president of Southeast Missouri State University; he will hold a series of meetings with the Board of Regents, university officials and student leaders tomorrow and Thursday; the public will have an opportunity to meet Merwin at a reception Wednesday evening.
Work should start soon to meet an extended deadline for completing closure of the old Jackson city landfill; the city was notified in February that a December 1995 inspection revealed "inadequate vegetative cover and several erosion channels" at the landfill site; the city and Allied Waste Management Inc., which took over the landfill in 1994, have until July 1 to get the problems corrected and complete closure of the landfill, officials with Missouri's Division of Environmental Quality say.
Attorney General John C. Danforth rules that Cape Girardeau County has the legal authority to construct a second county jail at the County Farm within the city limits of Cape Girardeau; Danforth says the law clearly allows construction of a second jail in any county where there are two courts handling criminal cases; while the Circuit Court is located in Jackson, the Court of Common Pleas in Cape Girardeau also has limited criminal jurisdiction.
Workers are replacing the rotting wooden boards in the canopy above the sidewalk of the old Opera House, 300 Broadway, one of the oldest landmarks in Cape Girardeau; the canopy was recently condemned by the city; the project includes replacing the floor boards of the canopy, replacing a few stringers, cross boards which support the floor, and securing iron posts which support the canopy.
The City of Cape Girardeau files suit in Circuit Court at Jackson to purchase, through condemnation, the traffic bridge over the Mississippi River; filing of the petition in condemnation comes only a few days before the end of the legal period after which Alexander County, Illinois, would take ownership of the span through outright purchase.
Without a dissenting vote and with little discussion, the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday adopted a motion that the city not shift to daylight saving time; council members were of the opinion that, if it were adopted nationally by a vote of Congress, they would approve, but that local use would only mean a disruption of routine.
Six names have been placed in nomination for two vacancies on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education: Charles Lamb, Albert Spradling, George F. Bennett and George L. Meyer, and incumbents John F. Neal and William C. Bahn; voters will choose the directors in next Tuesday's election.
Joseph L. Jones has purchased the old Fred Harvey News Stand at the old Frisco passenger station and has removed it to the vacant lot on Broadway, adjoining the Pure Food Grocery, where he will install a soft drink stand; he will dispense soda waters, ice cream cones, peanuts, popcorn, candies and other things that go with such a stand.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
