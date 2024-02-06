Out of the past: April 2

1995

Local and area United Methodist Churches are among 13 in the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District that have been designated 1994 Five-Star Churches; they are Centenary, Grace and La Croix in Cape Girardeau, Glen Allen, Marble Hill and Fredericktown.

The Cape Girardeau School Board has extended superintendent Neyland Clark's contract by one year; the extension means Clark now has a three-year contract with the district; four board members voted Friday night to extend Clark's extension after evaluating his last year as superintendent; two board members, Bob Fox and Steve Wright, voted against the extension; another board member, John Campbell, wasn't present for the vote.

1970

That laughter is a part of American heritage is firmly established in the morning by John Henry Faulk, noted radio and television personality, in remarks that hold the steadfast attention of his amused audience; Faulk speaks in Houck Field House to the 5,000 educators attending the opening general session of the 94th annual meeting of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association.

Paul F. Frederick, who more than four years ago became Cape Girardeau's first city manager, announced last night he is being considered for employment by two other cities and expects to resign his post here by July 1.