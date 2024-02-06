Out of the past: April 2

Local and area United Methodist Churches are among 13 in the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District that have been designated 1994 Five-Star Churches; they are Centenary, Grace and La Croix in Cape Girardeau, Glen Allen, Marble Hill and Fredericktown.
The Cape Girardeau School Board has extended superintendent Neyland Clark's contract by one year; the extension means Clark now has a three-year contract with the district; four board members voted Friday night to extend Clark's extension after evaluating his last year as superintendent; two board members, Bob Fox and Steve Wright, voted against the extension; another board member, John Campbell, wasn't present for the vote.
That laughter is a part of American heritage is firmly established in the morning by John Henry Faulk, noted radio and television personality, in remarks that hold the steadfast attention of his amused audience; Faulk speaks in Houck Field House to the 5,000 educators attending the opening general session of the 94th annual meeting of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association.
Paul F. Frederick, who more than four years ago became Cape Girardeau's first city manager, announced last night he is being considered for employment by two other cities and expects to resign his post here by July 1.
Reaching a stage of 38.45 feet at Cape Girardeau in the morning, the Mississippi River is threatening a third major flood in four years here; it is predicted the river will crest here at 39 feet in the next few days; with the water's climb several Main Street stores -- Montgomery Ward & Co., J.C. Penney Co., F.W. Woolworth & Co., Bahn Bros. Hardware Co., the Firestone, Western Auto and Big Deal stores -- are either moving out or moving their merchandise to higher levels.
Mr. and Mrs. L.S. Olson of Fornfelt have been advised through a War Department telegram that their son, Lt. L. Keith Olson of the Army Air Forces, was killed in action Dec. 5 while on a mission over Germany.
The barn of James Wade, an 80-year-old farmer who lives about 3 miles west of Jackson, was struck by lightning last night, fire destroying the barn and all its contents.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl McClintock depart for Washington, D.C., where he has accepted a position in the office of the secretary of agriculture.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.