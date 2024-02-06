Out of the past: April 2

Lady Luck is committed to developing a riverboat gambling venture at Scott City, whether it's based at the nearby Mississippi River port or some alternate site along the river, the company's planning consultant said yesterday; but both Dan Overbey, executive director of the port authority, and port authority Commissioner Morty Potashnick have said it's unlikely any site other than that owned by the port authority would get the necessary approval from the Corps of Engineers.
Two Cape Girardeau Police Department officers have received promotions; Tracy Lemonds has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant; and Roger Fields has been promoted to sergeant.
Cape Girardeau voters went to the polls yesterday to hand a resounding, 3-to-1 defeat to the library bond issue in the city election and unseat longterm members of the school board J.J. Russell and Robert J. Stiegemeyer; elected to the board were Thomas L. Meyer and Charles E. Weber; in the City Council election, incumbent Howard C. Tooke and newcomer Kenneth H. Lipps were elected, Tooke to a one-year term and Lipps for three years.
Voters in Jackson and Jackson R-II School District elected R.O. Hawkins as mayor and gave more than 2-to-1 approval to a school tax levy of $3.64; also elected in the city races were Clarence L. Crites, police judge; R.E. Rafferty, Ward 1 councilman and Fred B. Clippard, Ward 4 councilman.
Palm Sunday. In commemoration of Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the Rev. Ray Swartz speaks in the morning at the Christian Church on the topic "Unconditional Surrender"; he ends his pre-Easter vesper services in the evening with a talk on Simon of Cyrene.
Twenty-three catechisms are presented for confirmation in the morning at Trinity Lutheran Church; a reunion service is held in the evening at the church for all former confirmands.
Two important realty transfers were made on Main Street this week; Louis Hecht bought from M.A. Dempsey the building now occupied by the Cape Fruit Co., two doors north of the Sturdivant Bank; he will improve the building and occupy it with a stock of ready-to-wear goods; Charles Overstolz has purchased the Lilly interest in the property just to the north of First National Bank; it is said Overstolz, who owns the Cape Dairy Products Co., contemplates transforming the three-story building into a modern ice cream and refreshment parlor.
The city is making plans for the further development of the city's streets, and one more street is to be paved; in addition to the opening of Main Street south of Independence Street, and repair work on Hanover and Benton streets , Merriwether Street will also be paved, perhaps before Main.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
