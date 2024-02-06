Out of the past: April 2

1994

Lady Luck is committed to developing a riverboat gambling venture at Scott City, whether it's based at the nearby Mississippi River port or some alternate site along the river, the company's planning consultant said yesterday; but both Dan Overbey, executive director of the port authority, and port authority Commissioner Morty Potashnick have said it's unlikely any site other than that owned by the port authority would get the necessary approval from the Corps of Engineers.

Two Cape Girardeau Police Department officers have received promotions; Tracy Lemonds has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant; and Roger Fields has been promoted to sergeant.

1969

Cape Girardeau voters went to the polls yesterday to hand a resounding, 3-to-1 defeat to the library bond issue in the city election and unseat longterm members of the school board J.J. Russell and Robert J. Stiegemeyer; elected to the board were Thomas L. Meyer and Charles E. Weber; in the City Council election, incumbent Howard C. Tooke and newcomer Kenneth H. Lipps were elected, Tooke to a one-year term and Lipps for three years.

Voters in Jackson and Jackson R-II School District elected R.O. Hawkins as mayor and gave more than 2-to-1 approval to a school tax levy of $3.64; also elected in the city races were Clarence L. Crites, police judge; R.E. Rafferty, Ward 1 councilman and Fred B. Clippard, Ward 4 councilman.