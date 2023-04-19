Out of the past: April 19

When Lynwood Baptist Church moved into its new building last week at 1712 Lynwood Hills Drive, the congregation packed up everything but the pews and pulpit; members of Bethany Baptist and Fellowship Baptist churches will do the same this week; the three Southern Baptist congregations will move into new buildings this month; although it isn't unusual for churches to move into new buildings or to add space, what is unusual is that these churches are trading buildings.
Some picked up trash; some planted flowers; some scrubbed the swimming pool at Capaha Park; between 500 and 600 volunteers converged on Cape Girardeau's city parks yesterday morning for the 13th annual "Friends of the Parks" event.
The Awards and Honors Committee for the Southeast Missouri State University centennial observance beginning in September and continuing through the university year is seeking nominations of individuals who have made great contributions to society through the institution's history.
A report on bids for construction of the proposed city fire substation was referred to City Manager W.G. Lawley for study last night, after the City Council learned a combination of low bids for the work was 10.4% above the estimate; in other action, the council unanimously approved the request of Cape Girardeau Civic Center for a special use permit to operate a privately-owned facility at 201 N. Spanish St.; and through an offer made by the Cape Special Road District and with recommendation by the City Park Board, the council accepted ownership of Twin Trees Park and Cape Rock Park.
A corps of enumerators, using Cape Girardeau and Perry counties as the test tube for the nationwide 1950 decennial census, begin their rounds of counting the population and taking reams of statistical information; in the two-week period set aside for the count, the crew of 102 enumerators and 10 crew supervisors will contact every dwelling, hotel, hospital, trailer, tourist camp and unit used for shelter in the two counties.
ADVANCE, Mo. -- Caught in the act of attempting to break into the Roedle Implement Co. here last night, three Zalma, Missouri, youths -- two of whom live at Cape Girardeau -- early today confess to burglaries in five Southeast Missouri towns; the confessions clear up a series of crimes which had baffled officers for more than a week; the three -- 16, 18 and 20 years of age -- are being held in the Stoddard County jail at Bloomfield.
Theo. W. Roth, Cape Girardeau grocer, is the president of the just-organized retailers' division of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; at a meeting last night, Charles W. Stehr, Good Hope Street grocer, was named vice president, and C.J. Cunningham and E.O. Hoppel were named trustees.
Dennis M. Scivally was elected president of the Cape County Hunting and Fishing Club at its meeting last night, held in the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce rooms; other officers elected were Roy Shuck and G.C. Hasslinger, vice presidents, and John Boss, secretary and treasurer; "The purpose of the Hunting and Fishing Club is to protect and preserve all animals and fish in this locality," agreed the 22 anglers and hunters who were present.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
