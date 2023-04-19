Out of the past: April 19

1998

When Lynwood Baptist Church moved into its new building last week at 1712 Lynwood Hills Drive, the congregation packed up everything but the pews and pulpit; members of Bethany Baptist and Fellowship Baptist churches will do the same this week; the three Southern Baptist congregations will move into new buildings this month; although it isn't unusual for churches to move into new buildings or to add space, what is unusual is that these churches are trading buildings.

Some picked up trash; some planted flowers; some scrubbed the swimming pool at Capaha Park; between 500 and 600 volunteers converged on Cape Girardeau's city parks yesterday morning for the 13th annual "Friends of the Parks" event.

1973

The Awards and Honors Committee for the Southeast Missouri State University centennial observance beginning in September and continuing through the university year is seeking nominations of individuals who have made great contributions to society through the institution's history.

A report on bids for construction of the proposed city fire substation was referred to City Manager W.G. Lawley for study last night, after the City Council learned a combination of low bids for the work was 10.4% above the estimate; in other action, the council unanimously approved the request of Cape Girardeau Civic Center for a special use permit to operate a privately-owned facility at 201 N. Spanish St.; and through an offer made by the Cape Special Road District and with recommendation by the City Park Board, the council accepted ownership of Twin Trees Park and Cape Rock Park.