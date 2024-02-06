Out of the past: April 19

1994

After listening to testimony from several residents, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted yesterday to study minimum housing standards; the committee will have 60 days to draft a recommendation.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Perry County officials this week began the process of buying out flood properties near the Mississippi River, a result of last summer's flooding; the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $304,108 through its hazard mitigation grant program to help fund the buyout; the county also received $296,352 in matching state money through the Missouri Community Block Grant Program.

1969

ST. MARY, Mo. -- The chief of police of this Highway 61 community, where about 200 motorists have been arrested for speeding in recent weeks, denies the city is operating a speed trap; but Police Judge Earl Moore acknowledges the $10 court costs assessed in each speeding case is divided evenly between himself and the arresting officer; while the chief says he and his deputy are simply enforcing the city's speed laws, there have been some complaints from motorists about the situation.

Umco Corp. of Cape Girardeau has purchased three other manufacturing companies allied with the sports fishing industry; they are the Royal Co. of St. Petersburg, Florida, York Sports Products of Sanford, Florida, and the Dennis Co. of Canton, Ohio.