Out of the past: April 19

After listening to testimony from several residents, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted yesterday to study minimum housing standards; the committee will have 60 days to draft a recommendation.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Perry County officials this week began the process of buying out flood properties near the Mississippi River, a result of last summer's flooding; the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $304,108 through its hazard mitigation grant program to help fund the buyout; the county also received $296,352 in matching state money through the Missouri Community Block Grant Program.
ST. MARY, Mo. -- The chief of police of this Highway 61 community, where about 200 motorists have been arrested for speeding in recent weeks, denies the city is operating a speed trap; but Police Judge Earl Moore acknowledges the $10 court costs assessed in each speeding case is divided evenly between himself and the arresting officer; while the chief says he and his deputy are simply enforcing the city's speed laws, there have been some complaints from motorists about the situation.
Umco Corp. of Cape Girardeau has purchased three other manufacturing companies allied with the sports fishing industry; they are the Royal Co. of St. Petersburg, Florida, York Sports Products of Sanford, Florida, and the Dennis Co. of Canton, Ohio.
C.D. Randol, 72, superintendent of the County Home, is injured in the morning at the home, the accident causing loss of his left eye; Randol had loaded a .22 caliber rifle in the kitchen of his home, when it accidentally discharged, striking him in the eye.
The Cape Girardeau Lions Club holds its meeting in the evening at Frog City, Illinois, where the 12 leading ticket sellers for Pancake Day are the guests of the other club members at a steak dinner.
Cape Girardeau County hasn't waited for the start of the Victory Liberty Loan campaign, but has grabbed the bull by the horns and subscribed its entire quota of $684,750; the bankers of Cape Girardeau County met in Jackson and decided to apportion the issue and take the quota for the people.
It's almost equal to a circus parade, as members of the Sturdivant Bank Holstein Club march their Holstein heifers through the streets of Cape Girardeau in the morning; a 20-piece band leads the parade, followed by a number of automobiles and bank president William H. Stubblefield astride a yellow "Jersey" horse.
