Out of the past: April 19

1992

Easter Sunday

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- The 56th annual sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross is held at 6:30 a.m.; delivering the sermon is the Rev. Greg Williams; special music is presented by the Shawnee Trio.

Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church on Highway 1 holds two sunrise services; the outdoor service starts at 5:30 a.m. on the Mississippi River, about two blocks from the church; the other sunrise service is at 6 a.m. at the church, with the choir presenting special music.

1967

The speed-up of construction of Interstate 55 from Fruitland to Festus, Missouri, by at least one year is announced by the Missouri State Highway Department; a spokesman for the department says the work may be completed before 1972, the year it had been scheduled to start.

Adults working in the scouting program and graduating Senior Scouts were paid tribute last night when the Otahki Girl Scout Council held a recognition dinner at the Arena Building. Major awards went to four Cape Girardeau men: J.J. Russell, camp chairman; Maurice Dunklin, Cape Girardeau drive chairman; Mayor J. Hugh Logan, council finance chairman who served as chairman of the fund-raising drive in outlying communities; and John L. Blue, managing editor of The Missourian, for publicity given the campaign.