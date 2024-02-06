Out of the past: April 19

Easter Sunday
ALTO PASS, Ill. -- The 56th annual sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross is held at 6:30 a.m.; delivering the sermon is the Rev. Greg Williams; special music is presented by the Shawnee Trio.
Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church on Highway 1 holds two sunrise services; the outdoor service starts at 5:30 a.m. on the Mississippi River, about two blocks from the church; the other sunrise service is at 6 a.m. at the church, with the choir presenting special music.
The speed-up of construction of Interstate 55 from Fruitland to Festus, Missouri, by at least one year is announced by the Missouri State Highway Department; a spokesman for the department says the work may be completed before 1972, the year it had been scheduled to start.
Adults working in the scouting program and graduating Senior Scouts were paid tribute last night when the Otahki Girl Scout Council held a recognition dinner at the Arena Building. Major awards went to four Cape Girardeau men: J.J. Russell, camp chairman; Maurice Dunklin, Cape Girardeau drive chairman; Mayor J. Hugh Logan, council finance chairman who served as chairman of the fund-raising drive in outlying communities; and John L. Blue, managing editor of The Missourian, for publicity given the campaign.
Emmett Owensby, a Teachers College student, is ordained a minister of the Baptist Church at an afternoon service conducted at First Baptist Church; he has been called as pastor of the New Bethel Baptist Church.
By a unanimous vote of the congregation, the Rev. C.E. Fleshman is elected to serve three more years as pastor of the Church of the Nazarene; he has completed his fourth year as pastor at the church.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club holds its first round-up at noon. Most all of the 40 membership committees are heard from, and a total of about 300 memberships are reported.
The local council of the Knights of Columbus has written State Secretary John T. Nugent and State Deputy P.D. Killiam expressing its approval of the movement to form a battalion among the Knights of the state of Missouri and also have sent word Cape Girardeau Knights are ready to answer the call for military service for the county; formation of the battalion would be for training purposes.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
