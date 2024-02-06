Out of the past: April 18

1999

​

Mount Auburn Christian Church celebrates its 30th anniversary during the morning worship service and a potluck dinner that follows; a pictorial display of the church’s history is in the foyer; the church began as New Testament Christian Church with only five families as members; the first service was held in 1970 with only 34 people attending; today there are more than 200 members.

May Greene Garden Association members and volunteers braved the chilly temperatures to clear winter debris and plant new flowers yesterday as part of Friends of the Parks Day; May Greene Gardens, at Fountain and Themis streets, was adopted by the association to preserve the history surrounding Miss May Greene, a former Cape Girardeau schoolteacher, and the garden she always maintained.

1974

​

The grand opening of the K mart discount department store, at Kingshighway and Independence Street, begins in the morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Bradshaw Smith, mayor pro tem of Cape Girardeau, and K mart executives from Detroit and Chicago; covering more than 11 acres, the new store boasts 45,000 square feet of retail floor space, which contains hard- and software products of both famous brand names and K mart’s own line; the store was constructed at a cost of $1 1/2 million.

Trustees of Southeast Hospital have authorized the signing of contracts totaling $2,532,662 for the construction of a three-floor addition to the east wing of the hospital; the sum will be increased by $144,074 in architects’ and engineering fees to bring total cost, without furnishings, to $2,676,736; the general contract went to Buckley Construction Co. of Fenton; the addition, which will be built on top of the existing two floors, is the third stage of the hospital’s expansion plan; it should be completed by mid 1976.