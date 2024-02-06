Out of the past: April 18

JEFFERSON CITY -- A bill that would allow Cape Girardeau County to retain a county coroner instead of hiring a medical examiner when it becomes first class next year won legislative approval yesterday and awaits the governor's signature; a medical examiner costs more than $100,000 a year while a coroner is paid about $20,000.
A man espousing benefits of a proposed lake in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties shares center stage with this year's award recipients at the 8th annual awards banquet of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association; the recipient of the Dr. John T. Crowe Award is Stan Crader of Marble Hill, Missouri, who is recognized for his work promoting the lake project; Ron Lemons, an engineer with a Texas firm, speaks about the proposed lake; he says damming Whitewater River would mean $200 million yearly in extra tax revenue.
Authorities are investigating a cross burning at Cape Rock Drive and Meadow Lane late Friday night; firemen easily extinguished the fire, which was in the center of the street; they have not yet learned where the 4-by-2-foot cross came from.
A light atmosphere prevailed at an appreciation dinner last night for two retiring teachers at State College who are ending a total of 75 combined years of service; retiring staff members, Dr. G. Car. Schowengerdt, chairman of the Division of Practical and Fine Arts, and Dr. H.O. Grauel, chairman of the Division of Language and Literature, were honored at the dinner in Memorial Hall attended by approximately 175 teachers, including a large number of retired instructors of the college.
An opportunity to secure natural gas for local use is probably nearer Cape Girardeau's disposal than at any other time, now that the war is over; the Missouri Utilities Co. is investigating the possibility of purchasing the War Emergency Pipe Line and using it to transport natural gas from the Southwest; the firm has offered the government $40,000,000 for the line and proposed, if it can't make the deal, to build a 26-inch line through this country costing $80,000,000; the Big Inch is a 24-inch line.
Turning down a proposal to secure a building for additional quarters, the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion last night authorized negotiations for the purchase of a lot on which it plans to ultimately construct a new building when restrictions are lifted.
H.W. Phenicie, field representative for the international headquarters of Kiwanis Clubs in Chicago, is here conferring with men who believe Cape Girardeau should have a Kiwanis Club; this organization is similar in most respects to Rotary clubs; it is necessary to have a charter membership of at least 50 in Kiwanis clubs.
Contracts for the 1921 fall term of Cape Girardeau's high school will be signed by 25 teachers, the deadline being Friday; the following have already signed their contracts: Clara Kelly, vocational home economics; Hathorne Ranney, manual training; M.G. Drum, vocational agriculture; Everett C. Buckner, chemistry, and Fern Garrison, mathematics; Lucile Settle Naeter, who received her bachelor of science degree in education this year from Southeast Missouri Teachers College, has accepted the appointment of principal of Broadway School.
-- Sharon K. Sanders