Out of the past: April 18

1996

JEFFERSON CITY -- A bill that would allow Cape Girardeau County to retain a county coroner instead of hiring a medical examiner when it becomes first class next year won legislative approval yesterday and awaits the governor's signature; a medical examiner costs more than $100,000 a year while a coroner is paid about $20,000.

A man espousing benefits of a proposed lake in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties shares center stage with this year's award recipients at the 8th annual awards banquet of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association; the recipient of the Dr. John T. Crowe Award is Stan Crader of Marble Hill, Missouri, who is recognized for his work promoting the lake project; Ron Lemons, an engineer with a Texas firm, speaks about the proposed lake; he says damming Whitewater River would mean $200 million yearly in extra tax revenue.

1971

Authorities are investigating a cross burning at Cape Rock Drive and Meadow Lane late Friday night; firemen easily extinguished the fire, which was in the center of the street; they have not yet learned where the 4-by-2-foot cross came from.

A light atmosphere prevailed at an appreciation dinner last night for two retiring teachers at State College who are ending a total of 75 combined years of service; retiring staff members, Dr. G. Car. Schowengerdt, chairman of the Division of Practical and Fine Arts, and Dr. H.O. Grauel, chairman of the Division of Language and Literature, were honored at the dinner in Memorial Hall attended by approximately 175 teachers, including a large number of retired instructors of the college.