Out of the past: April 18

1994

Cape Girardeau residents are able to draw a sigh of relief, after the Mississippi River crested at 41.6 feet yesterday morning; it has started a slow descent.

Southeast Missourian circulation manager Michael Sturm, 46, died yesterday of an apparent heart attack; Sturm started working in the circulation department of the Bulletin Journal newspaper June 1, 1978, and continued with the company after it purchased the Southeast Missourian in 1986; he is survived by his wife, Patricia Sturm; a daughter, stepson, stepdaughter, parents, sister and three stepgrandchildren.

1969

Student apathy was the main target yesterday afternoon of students expressing their opinions at a "gripe-in" session held on the State College campus; about 80 students and administrators assembled on the terraces east of Academic Hall for the first of what may be a series of such open forums.

The usual spray of clear water issuing from the fountain in front of the Hirsch Building on Broadway turns bubbly; detergent, apparently placed in the fountain by pranksters, causes a sudsy, soapy mess that spills out over the basin.