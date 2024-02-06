Out of the past: April 18

A plan announced last week to eliminate 12 city employee positions will result in the forced retirement of one assistant fire chief and the demotion of a second assistant fire chief to captain; besides cutbacks in that department, three police officers -- Capt. Don Roberts, Lt. Bob Ross and Patrolman Carl Pease Sr. -- have been notified their jobs are being eliminated as a cost-saving measure.
Costumed characters, including the Bunny Bread bunny, romp with children before the first Shop 'n' Save Easter-egg hunt, held at Cape County South Park.
A Cape Girardeau intersection that has confused motorists for more than four years may be corrected before the year ends; plans are underway to "signalize" and "modify" North Kingshighway at Cape Rock Drive in an effort to reduce accidents there.
The water system of the Cape County Public Water Supply District No. 2 is expected to be in service soon, says Rusby C. Crites, board president; he reports except for a few connections, taps and other minor installations, the system is complete.
The Cape County Rationing Board makes plans to take over the allocation of typewriters to eligible purchasers next week. Used and new typewriters will be rationed under the order, and generally only those firms that have contracts essential to the war effort will secure one of the machines; typewriters may be rented, however, without a certificate.
Virtually all work incidental to construction of the Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, will be completed in about 60 days, say officials with the Regenhardt Construction Co., which has the contract for the Illinois approaches. Most of the work on the Missouri side has been completed.
A movement was started for a better Cape Girardeau last night, when the businessmen of the city gathered to organize for bigger work. There were men present at the meeting who got a new viewpoint on the duties of the Commercial Club and its possibilities as a development factor. Eighty men promptly volunteered to form teams to campaign in the city for new club memberships.
The Cape Girardeau City Council, under the leadership of the new Mayor Will Hirsch, threw a cog into the wheels of former Mayor F.A. Kage's beautiful, well-oiled political machine. First to be thrown on the scrap heap was the five-man street sweeping crew, who voted for Kage no matter what. Street commissioner Fred Brunke told the council he can get a man and a team for $3 or $4 a day to draw the mechanical sweeper; the five in Kage's crew pulled down a cool $100 a month.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
