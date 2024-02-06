Out of the past: April 18

1992

A plan announced last week to eliminate 12 city employee positions will result in the forced retirement of one assistant fire chief and the demotion of a second assistant fire chief to captain; besides cutbacks in that department, three police officers -- Capt. Don Roberts, Lt. Bob Ross and Patrolman Carl Pease Sr. -- have been notified their jobs are being eliminated as a cost-saving measure.

Costumed characters, including the Bunny Bread bunny, romp with children before the first Shop 'n' Save Easter-egg hunt, held at Cape County South Park.

1967

A Cape Girardeau intersection that has confused motorists for more than four years may be corrected before the year ends; plans are underway to "signalize" and "modify" North Kingshighway at Cape Rock Drive in an effort to reduce accidents there.

The water system of the Cape County Public Water Supply District No. 2 is expected to be in service soon, says Rusby C. Crites, board president; he reports except for a few connections, taps and other minor installations, the system is complete.