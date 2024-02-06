Out of the past: April 17

1999

Calvin Bird has resigned as executive director of Southeast Missouri’s federally funded Weed and Seed program; Bird was the first and only executive director for Weed and Seed of Southeast Missouri Inc. and had served since April 1, 1997; the program is a U.S. Department of Justice initiative designed to weed out violent crime, drug use and gang activity in targeted neighborhoods in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston, Poplar Bluff and Caruthersville; Bird said Friday he resigned to take a position with the Greater Dimension Church of God in Christ in Cape Girardeau.

Standing on the bank of the LaSalle Fork at the edge of the private Dux Landing subdivision off Route W, there is no hint of the changes that would occur if the city succeeds in building a detention basin downstream; city officials say it is just a matter of time before work proceeds on construction of a 157-acre detention basin, part of the $48 million Army Corps of Engineers’ flood-control project; in recent years, channel improvements have been made along Cape LaCroix Creek and Walker Branch; the detention basin is the last major part of the 9-year-old project remaining to be done.

1974

An ordinance essentially making Good Hope Street a through street was adopted by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; the council approved the ordinance because of the added amount of traffic that will be placed on Good Hope during time of construction work on the William Street improvement; yield signs will be replaced with stop signs facing north and south on Benton, Hanover, Henderson, Park, Koch and Louis at their intersections with Good Hope.

May 15 has been set as the date for hearings by the Cape Girardeau City Council on requests for rezoning of a tract where the Westborough Mall is proposed to be located; the request for rezoning of a tract, west of South Kingshighway between Route K and Bloomfield Road, was recommended for approval by the City Planning and Zoning Commission.