Out of the past: April 17

1997

Procter & Gamble will build a $350 million addition to its Cape Girardeau County plant to enable it to increase production of tissues and towels; the expansion, which will be among the top-three industrial projects in Missouri over the past decade, will result in 350 more jobs; with 1,200 workers, the plant north of Cape Girardeau near Trail of Tears State Park already is the largest employer in Southeast Missouri.

Four eagles have been removed from their perches atop the four brick pillars at Capaha Park's Freedom Corner; it's the first step in a reconstruction project undertaken by the Cape Girardeau American Legion Post 63; the columns, built in 1942, are in danger of being lost because of damage from weather and time; the columns are beyond repair and must be replaced; the eagles, too, will be refurbished and restored to the tops of the pillars when work is completed.

1972

Cape Girardeau received 4.48 inches of rain Sunday; streets and highways in the city and area were impassable, and in the lowlands of Cape County widespread flooding was reported; at noon Saturday, the wind reached 50 miles per hour, while the temperature climbed to 70 degrees.

State Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, announces his candidacy for reelection to a sixth term as representative of the 155th District; his filing creates a two-way race for the post in the November general elections; the Republican candidate is Melvin D. Lichtenegger, a Jackson businessman.