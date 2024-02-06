Out of the past: April 17

Procter & Gamble will build a $350 million addition to its Cape Girardeau County plant to enable it to increase production of tissues and towels; the expansion, which will be among the top-three industrial projects in Missouri over the past decade, will result in 350 more jobs; with 1,200 workers, the plant north of Cape Girardeau near Trail of Tears State Park already is the largest employer in Southeast Missouri.
Four eagles have been removed from their perches atop the four brick pillars at Capaha Park's Freedom Corner; it's the first step in a reconstruction project undertaken by the Cape Girardeau American Legion Post 63; the columns, built in 1942, are in danger of being lost because of damage from weather and time; the columns are beyond repair and must be replaced; the eagles, too, will be refurbished and restored to the tops of the pillars when work is completed.
Cape Girardeau received 4.48 inches of rain Sunday; streets and highways in the city and area were impassable, and in the lowlands of Cape County widespread flooding was reported; at noon Saturday, the wind reached 50 miles per hour, while the temperature climbed to 70 degrees.
State Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, announces his candidacy for reelection to a sixth term as representative of the 155th District; his filing creates a two-way race for the post in the November general elections; the Republican candidate is Melvin D. Lichtenegger, a Jackson businessman.
Cape Girardeau County's milk inspection problem appears to be on the verge of a solution; at last night's meeting the Cape Girardeau City Council committed to a $1,500 share of the cost, and it was indicated the county will contribute a matching amount; milk producers will appear before the County Court Monday with an offer to assist in the program.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Mayor Marvin Carrol has announced receipt of a letter from the War Assets Administration accepting the city's application for the Missouri Institute of Aeronautics here for use as a municipal airport; through acceptance by the W.A.A., the $535,000 field comes to Sikeston as an outright gift from the government, subject only to the restrictions that it be used as a municipal airport and that it revert back to the government in case of a national emergency.
The Mississippi River continues its slow, upward creep, nearing a projected crest of 37.5 feet later this week; at 37.1 feet this morning, the river completely surrounds the Frisco passenger station and has spread over South Main Street to a depth of 20 inches; a barricade of sandbags is keeping water from entering the station, but passengers must walk up a gang plank to reach the top steps of the coaches.
It seems burglars didn't take the Easter holiday off; entering through the skylight and using a rope to swing down to the second floor, thieves Saturday night looted the Sherman clothing store, 33 N. Main St., taking men's and women's apparel valued at more than $1,000; it was the third burglary of that store within the last six years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
