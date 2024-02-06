Out of the past: April 17

1995

ADVANCE, Mo. -- An alderman in this small town is blaming a weekend vandalism spree on the city's recent decision to fire all three members of the police force; vandals knocked over more than a dozen road signs and littered the town with beer bottles and other trash Saturday night.

Children have turned Oakley Street into their private playground, creating havoc for motorists and neighbors alike, two women who reside in the neighborhood tell the City Council; appealing to the city to address the problem are Cecelia Sonderman and Dorothy Cockrell; several councilmen note it isn't illegal to play in city streets, making it difficult to stem the problem.

1970

While the anxious world watches, Apollo 13's astronauts blaze safely to their planet in a thrilling climax to America's most perilous space journey; James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and John L. Swigert ride their command ship Odyssey to a bull's-eye landing at 12:08 p.m. (Cape Girardeau time), just 4 miles from the recovery carrier, USS Iwo Jima.

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes yesterday addressed students at State College as guest lecturer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity; he uses the opportunity to reiterate his opinions, voiced last February at a different Missouri college, on the Vietnam War: "Call this policy by any name of your choosing. Call it Vietnamization, orderly withdrawal or anything you like, but the fact is that for the first time in our history, the United States has lost a war."